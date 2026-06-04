The Nigeria Police Force has dismissed reports claiming that abducted pupils and teachers in Oyo State have been released by their captors, describing the information as false and misleading.

The Nigeria Police Force has dismissed reports claiming that abducted pupils and teachers in Oyo State have been released by their captors, describing the information as false and misleading.

The Oyo State Police Command, in a statement on Thursday, said no such release has taken place, stressing that rescue operations for the victims are still ongoing.

The abduction occurred on May 15, 2026, when armed men attacked three schools in Ahoro-Esiele/Esiele and Yawota communities in Oriire Local Government Area near Ogbomoso and abducted pupils and teachers.

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What they are saying

The police command said viral social media claims suggesting the victims had been freed were untrue and capable of causing unnecessary panic among residents and affected families.

It added that security operatives have continued coordinated rescue operations to ensure the safe return of the abducted pupils and teachers.

“The Oyo State Police Command wishes to categorically debunk the viral messages currently circulating across various social media platforms alleging that the pupils and teachers abducted from Ahoro Esiele and Yawota Communities in Orire Local Government Area of Oyo State have been released by their abductors,” the Command said.

It confirmed that no release had been recorded as of the time of the statement.

It warned that fake news could undermine security operations and heighten public anxiety.

The Command urged residents to rely only on official communication channels from the Nigeria Police Force and other government agencies for verified updates. It reaffirmed commitment to securing the safe rescue of all victims.

Backstory

On May 15, 2026, armed men attacked three schools in Ahoro Esiele/Esiele and Yawota communities in Oriire LGA, abducting pupils and teachers.

The affected schools include Community Grammar School, Baptist Nursery and Primary School, and L.A. Primary School.

About 39 pupils and seven teachers were abducted, bringing the total to around 46 victims, including senior staff such as a vice principal identified as Mrs. Rachael/Folawe Alamu.

One teacher, Michael Oyedokun, later died in captivity.

Meanwhile, the Oyo State wing of the NUT directed teachers across public schools to withdraw services from June 1, while protests demanding the release of the victims have been held across several states including Oyo, Ogun and Lagos.

What you should know

Following the abduction, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu deployed top security chiefs to Oyo State and approved the recruitment of 1,000 forest guards following the abduction.

A federal delegation led by key security officials, including the NSA Nuhu Ribadu and the Chief of Defence Staff, visited affected communities on May 31, 2026, to assess the situation.

The Presidency has also directed intensified rescue operations, while consideration is being given to establishing a military base in the area to strengthen security response.