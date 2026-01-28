An international non-governmental organisation, Save the Children International (SCI), has disclosed that no fewer than 1,683 learners were abducted in Nigeria between 2014 and 2022.

The disclosure was made by Mogbonjubade Adesulure, Digital Media and Communication Specialist at Save the Children Nigeria, in a statement issued on Tuesday in Katsina to commemorate the 2026 International Day of Education.

According to the organisation, the data highlights the deepening education crisis in Nigeria, driven largely by insecurity and weak investment in the sector.

What he said

Adesulure said a UNICEF report also showed that 10.5 million primary school-aged children, representing 25.6% of children in that age group, are currently not enrolled in school in Nigeria.

She added that girls account for about 60% of the out-of-school children, underscoring the disproportionate impact of the crisis on female education.

“This 2026 International Day of Education, Save the Children Nigeria is calling for stronger government investment in education, full implementation of the Safe School Declaration, and robust security measures to protect children and their learning environments,” she said.

“Without safe schools and an adequately funded education system, the potential of Nigeria’s young people, who make up over 60% of the population, remains constrained.”

He added that at least 184 killed and about 25 school buildings were destroyed during the period.

More details

Speaking on the theme of the 2026 International Day of Education, “The Power of Youth in Co-Creating Education,” Adesulure stressed that young people must be recognised not just as beneficiaries, but as active co-creators of education systems, policies, and innovations.

She noted that the education sector is under severe pressure from insecurity, learning poverty, teacher shortages, low retention rates, and a widening digital divide.

She added that young people are not just leaders of tomorrow, but strategic drivers of change today, and encouraged them to be active partners in shaping educational systems, policies, and innovations rather than acting as passive recipients.

Adesulure also said the Country Director of Save the Children Nigeria, Duncan Harvey, reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to strengthening youth-led advocacy for safe schools, promoting youth leadership in emergency education responses, and supporting skills development for adolescents affected by conflict and displacement.

What you should know

Insecurity remains a major factor keeping children out of school in Nigeria and contributes to repeated attacks on educational institutions. Kidnappings and school closures have disrupted learning across several states, particularly in the north.

In November 2025, armed gunmen stormed the Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School in Maga, Kebbi State, killing the vice principal and abducting 25 schoolgirls from their dormitory. One of the students later escaped, and another was found safe, but the remaining girls were initially held hostage as security forces launched a rescue effort.

Just days later, on November 21, gunmen attacked St Mary’s Catholic Primary and Secondary School in Papiri, Niger State, abducting more than 300 students and 12 teachers in one of the largest mass school kidnappings in recent years. Some pupils managed to escape during the assault, and reports indicate efforts by security forces to secure the release of those still in captivity

These groups have also attacked places of worship, including the January 18 abduction of more than 160 worshippers from two churches in Kaduna.

UNICEF data shows that a total of 11,536 schools were closed in Nigeria due to abductions and related insecurity, disrupting education for approximately 1.3 million children during the 2020/21 academic session.

Nairametrics reported that Nigeria’s kidnap-for-ransom crisis generated at least N2.57 billion for criminal groups between July 2024 and June 2025, according to a report by SBM Intelligence. Kidnappers demanded about N48 billion in ransom during the 12-month period.