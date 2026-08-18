Jigawa approves N3.4 billion for education, infrastructure development

The Jigawa State Government has approved N3.4 billion for education and infrastructure projects across the state.

The Jigawa State Government has approved N3.4 billion for education and infrastructure projects across the state.

The approval was announced by the state Commissioner for Information, Youth, Sports and Culture, Sagir Musa, in a statement issued in Dutse, according to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The approved funds include N892 million for 193 Jigawa indigenes studying medical and applied medical sciences at Near East University, Cyprus, N1.05 billion for external examination fees and N1.09 billion for road drainage and culvert projects.

The state government also approved N405 million for the renovation of dilapidated classroom blocks across Jigawa under the 2026 Capital Development Programme.

What they are saying

Musa said the N892 million approved for the 193 students at Near East University would cover tuition, administrative charges, accommodation, living allowances, resident permits, health insurance and VAT for the 2026/2027 academic session.

He said 99 of the students had completed their 500-level courses and had been cleared by the university for internship, while 55 others were expected to complete their outstanding courses before commencing their internship.

“The Jigawa government has approved N3.4 billion for bursary, school and road infrastructure development projects,” the NAN report read in part.

“He said that the council approved N892 million for 193 Jigawa indigenes studying Medical and Applied Medical Sciences at the Near East University, Cyprus.”

The commissioner said the State Executive Council also approved N1.05 billion to settle registration fees for 40,210 candidates sitting the 2026 external examinations.

The beneficiaries comprise 32,663 candidates for the National Examinations Council (NECO), 685 candidates for the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB), and 6,862 candidates for the National Board for Arabic and Islamic Studies (NBAIS).

Musa said the intervention would ensure that eligible students were not denied the opportunity to participate in the examinations because of outstanding registration fees.

Infrastructure and classroom upgrades

The council also approved N1.09 billion for the construction of culverts and drains along the Sansani–Ganau–Samai Road and Limintani–Kagadama Road in Miga and Babura Local Government Areas.

N347 million was allocated to the Miga project, which has a completion period of 16 weeks, while N749 million was approved for the Babura project.

The projects are expected to improve rainwater evacuation, mitigate flooding and protect road infrastructure and properties in the benefiting communities.

The state government also approved N405 million for the renovation of dilapidated classroom blocks across Jigawa under the 2026 Capital Development Programme.

Musa said the classroom renovation intervention would address deteriorating school facilities and improve the learning environment for pupils and students.

The commissioner said the State Executive Council considered the continued sponsorship of students an investment in human capital development, particularly in medical and applied medical sciences. He also urged school authorities, communities and other stakeholders to protect education facilities to ensure their sustainable use.

Flashback

Nairametrics had earlier reported in February 2024 that the Jigawa State Government sponsored 194 medical students from the state to Northern Cyprus and India after they were evacuated from Sudan following the outbreak of civil war.

Of the 194 students, 184 were placed at Near East University in Cyprus, while 10 were admitted to Integral University in India.

The students had previously been studying in Sudan under the state government’s sponsorship before the conflict.

Among the beneficiaries, 192 were studying medicine, while one was studying Artificial Intelligence and another was studying Pharmacy.

The state government allocated N2.3 billion for tuition, accommodation, living allowances, VAT, resident permits and other allowances for students at Near East University.

Saidu Magaji, Executive Secretary of the Jigawa State Scholarship Board, confirmed the students’ departure and said the government had introduced a mandatory bond requiring beneficiaries to return and serve the state for between two and five years, depending on the agreement.

The students are expected to contribute to the state’s development after completing their studies and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

What you should know

Nairametrics reported that the Jigawa State Government spent N8.1 billion on scholarships in the 2025 fiscal year, supporting nearly 35,000 students in Nigeria and abroad.

Governor Umar Namadi disclosed the figure at the launch of the Danmodi Students Care 2026 Mega Programme, according to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Hamisu Mohammed Gumel.

The N8.1 billion covered domestic and international scholarships, including more than 230 Jigawa students studying at foreign universities, mainly in medical and engineering programmes.

The state has earmarked N10 billion in its proposed 2026 budget for students’ and lecturers’ scholarships, including 120 lecturers and 100 medical students for postgraduate studies in Cyprus.

The government also proposed N700 million for Jigawa State Polytechnic, Dutse, N900 million for the Jigawa State College of Education, Gumel, and N400 million for mass literacy programmes.

During the state’s budget defence, officials said the N10 billion scholarship allocation would cover domestic and foreign scholarships. The programme is aimed at developing skilled manpower for newly constructed health facilities, with beneficiaries expected to return and serve Jigawa after completing their studies.