The Jigawa State Government spent N8.1 billion on scholarships in the 2025 fiscal year, supporting nearly 35,000 students in Nigeria and abroad.

This is according to a statement issued by Hamisu Mohammed Gumel, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Government House, Dutse.

Governor Umar Namadi disclosed the figure on Thursday at the launch of the Danmodi Students Care 2026 Mega Programme, underscoring his administration’s focus on education and human capital development.

What the governor said

According to the statement, Governor Namadi said the N8.1 billion allocation covered both domestic and international scholarships, including more than 230 Jigawa students studying at foreign universities, with a focus on medical and engineering programmes.

“Today, we stand at the crossroads of opportunity and progress, for which we remain ever committed to supporting and nurturing our youth to achieve their dreams. To illustrate our commitment, in the 2025 Fiscal Year alone, we invested nearly N8.1 billion in scholarships for both domestic and international students, covering almost 35,000 students, which includes more than 230 students studying at prestigious foreign universities, with a focus on medical and engineering programs,” the governor said.

He described the Danmodi Students Care Initiative as one of the most impactful programmes under his administration, designed to empower students across all levels of education, including Almajiri pupils in traditional Qur’anic schools.

The governor reiterated that education remains central to his 12-Point Agenda for Greater Jigawa, stressing that government policies are structured to promote inclusivity, dignity and equal opportunity, especially for women, persons with disabilities and out-of-school children.

More insights

The Danmodi Students Care Programme was introduced as part of the state government’s broader human development agenda aimed at tackling educational access and youth empowerment challenges in Jigawa.

Over the past two and a half years, the initiative has expanded in scope, moving beyond tuition support to include material assistance, mobility support and targeted interventions for vulnerable groups.

The 2026 Mega Programme marks the latest phase of the scheme, building on previous scholarship disbursements and student-focused interventions rolled out since the administration assumed office.

As part of the 2026 Danmodi Students Care Mega Programme, the state government announced a series of student support measures.

These include the distribution of educational materials and school uniforms to 25,000 out-of-school children, provision of 300 bicycles and wheelchairs to enhance mobility for secondary school students and children with disabilities, and distribution of 100 laptops to Jigawa students at the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, and the Nigeria Defence Academy, Kaduna.

The programme will also empower 2,500 Almajiri pupils and 287 Qur’anic school teachers, reinforcing the state’s inclusive education policy.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Students Affairs, Muhammad Salisu Seeker, said the programme has directly benefited over 250,000 students within two and a half years.

He added that it facilitated admissions for more than 15,000 students into universities and 40,000 into colleges of education, polytechnics and monotechnics, while also supporting efforts to reduce school dropout through the distribution of thousands of uniforms, school bags and exercise books.

What you should know

Jigawa State is projecting even higher spending on scholarships in 2026, with N10 billion earmarked in the proposed budget for students’ and lecturers’ scholarship programmes.

During the state’s budget defence before the House of Assembly Committee on Basic Education in Dutse, officials disclosed that the fund will cover both domestic and foreign scholarships.

Under the plan, 120 lecturers are expected to benefit, while 100 medical students, made up of 60 males and 40 females, will be sponsored for postgraduate studies in Cyprus. The state said the initiative is designed to build skilled manpower for newly constructed health facilities, with beneficiaries expected to return and serve Jigawa upon completion of their studies.

Beyond scholarships, the government has proposed N700 million for Jigawa State Polytechnic, Dutse, including N330 million for laboratory equipment and workshop tools and N440 million to complete ongoing projects.

Another N900 million has been allocated to the Jigawa State College of Education, Gumel, for 14 new projects and the completion of existing ones, including perimeter fencing to enhance security.

The 2026 proposal also includes N400 million for mass literacy programmes under the Jigawa State Agency for Mass Education, reflecting a broader effort to strengthen access to education across the state.

To strengthen its financial institutions, the State Executive Council approved a N1 billion recapitalisation of the state‑owned Savings and Loans Limited to help it meet Central Bank of Nigeria requirements.