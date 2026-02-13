Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank Plc has proposed a dividend of 35 kobo per ordinary share for the 2025 financial year and approved a one-for-one bonus share issue, following a strong earnings performance.

The resolutions were disclosed in a corporate filing with the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) on Thursday, February 12, 2026, after the Board of Directors meeting held on February 10, 2026.

The board also approved the audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025, signaling confidence in the bank’s capital position and growth outlook.

The proposed dividend and bonus issue are subject to shareholder ratification at the Annual General Meeting and regulatory approvals.

The move is expected to enhance shareholder value, improve liquidity, and strengthen the bank’s capital base as it positions itself for further growth in Nigeria’s housing finance market.

What the bank is saying:

The mortgage bank said the resolutions were reached at its scheduled board meeting and subsequently communicated to shareholders, the investing public, and the Nigerian Exchange Limited.

The lender noted that the approvals remain subject to ratification at its upcoming AGM and clearance from relevant regulators.

“Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank Plc wishes to notify its shareholders, the investing public and NGX that the Board of Directors of the Bank met on the 10th day of February 2026 as scheduled.”

“That the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2025, together with the Management letter, are hereby approved by the Board to be forwarded to CBN for approval.”

“That a proposed Dividend of 35 Kobo per Ordinary Share with respect to the 2025 Financial Year is hereby approved, subject to ratification at the Annual General Meeting (AGM). That a Bonus share Issue of one to one (1:1) was approved by the Board, subject to AGM ratification and regulatory approval.”

The bank stated that the dividend proposal and bonus issue form part of its broader capital management and corporate governance strategy.

More insights

In addition to the capital return measures, the board approved the appointment of Dr. Obasegun Adetokunbo Oni as a Non-Executive Director, subject to regulatory approval by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The appointment is expected to strengthen oversight in enterprise security, technology governance, and regulatory compliance as the bank accelerates its digital transformation drive.

Financial and stock price performance

In its unaudited 2025 results for the year ended December 31, 2025, the bank reported a pre-tax profit of N3.02 billion, a significant increase of 75.1% compared to N1.72 billion in the previous year.

Gross earnings rose by 50.5% year-on-year to N6.61 billion in 2025, up from N4.39 billion in 2024, driven largely by growth in its mortgage portfolio and improved interest income margin.

Interest income increased by 54.3% to N5.53 billion, while pre-tax profit surged by 75.1% to N3.02 billion compared to N1.72 billion in the previous year.

Profit after tax climbed by 95.7% to N2.9 billion from N1.48 billion in 2024, despite a 23% increase in operating expenses during the period.

Total loans and advances grew by 85.3% to N30.0 billion, with mortgage loans accounting for N30.6 billion, while impairment losses declined significantly to N80.99 million from N199.38 million in 2024.

The bank’s shares closed flat at N7.00 in 2025 but have since gained 28.6% in 2026, closing at N9.00 per share on Thursday, February 12, 2026, at the NGX, ranking it 48th on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance.

The bank noted that the resolutions and strong financial performance underscore its commitment to sustainable growth and improved shareholder returns.

What you should know

Despite the strong earnings growth and proposed shareholder rewards, Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank’s free float remains below regulatory expectations.

The bank’s free float stands at 10.86%, below the 20% minimum requirement for companies listed on the Nigerian Exchange Main Board.

Dividend per share increased to N0.15 in 2024 from N0.06 in 2023, reflecting a consistent upward trend in shareholder payouts.

While the free float position may require attention to ensure compliance with exchange regulations, the bank’s improved earnings, rising dividend payout, and strengthened capital base could help sustain positive market sentiment in 2026.