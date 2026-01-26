Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank Plc has released its unaudited 2025 results for the year ending December 31, 2025, reporting a pre-tax profit of N3.02 billion, a significant increase of 75.1% compared to N1.72 billion in the previous year.

The unaudited financial statements highlight strong revenue growth driven by the bank’s mortgage portfolio, strong interest income margin, and strong profitability despite rising operational expenses.

Key highlights:

Gross Earnings: N6.61 billion, up 50.5% year-on-year (YoY)

Interest Income: N5.53 billion, up 54.3% YoY

Pre-Tax Profit: N3.02 billion, up 75.1% YoY

Profit After Tax: N2.9 billion, up 95.7% YoY

Total Loans and Advances: N30.0 billion, up 85.3% YoY

Mortgage Loans: N30.6 billion, contributing significantly to the growth in loans

Impairment Losses: N80.99 million (compared to N199,383,197 in 2024)

What the Numbers mean

Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank’s gross earnings rose by 50.5% to N6.61 billion in 2025, reflecting robust growth from N4.39 billion in 2024.

This sharp increase is largely attributed to the bank’s interest income, which grew by 54.3% to N5.53 billion, driven by its focus on mortgage loans and term loans.

The strong performance in interest income and net interest income was further complemented by a 50% rise in net interest income, which climbed from N2.45 billion in 2024 to N3.665 billion in 2025.

This showcases the bank’s strategic push into mortgage lending, which continues to be a key revenue driver.

However, the impairment losses have decreased significantly, falling to N80.99 million in 2025 from N199.38 million in 2024.

This reduction in impairment charges reflects the bank’s efforts to manage its credit risk effectively, despite the growth in its loan portfolio.

Profitability and cost management

Despite the 23% growth in operating expenses, Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank achieved an impressive 95.7% increase in profit after tax, moving from N1.48 billion in 2024 to N2.9 billion in 2025.

This was driven by strong growth in revenue and effective management of core business operations.

Asset growth and capital position

Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank’s total assets grew by a substantial 78.3%, rising from N25.15 billion in 2024 to N44.74 billion in 2025.

This growth was driven by a significant increase in loans and advances, particularly in mortgage loans, which surged to N30.6 billion.

The bank’s equity rose to N12.72 billion, a 38.3% increase, reflecting a solid capital base to support future growth.

Market performance:

While Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank’s stock remained flat in 2025, closing at N7.00, the stock has shown a 22% YTD gain in 2026.

Investors may expect the bank to increase its dividend following its solid EPS growth.

Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank has demonstrated a consistent approach to increasing its dividend payout.

The DPS for 2024 was raised to N0.15 from N0.06 in 2023. This follows the positive trend of increasing shareholder returns, with an increase in EPS and dividend payouts.

With the strong performance in 2025, the bank’s dividend yield may further improve, helping to sustain the positive market sentiment observed in early 2026.

What you need to know

Despite the positive performance, Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank’s free float remains a concern, with only 10.86% of its shares available for public trading.

This is below the 20% free float requirement for companies listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange’s Main Board.

While this is not an immediate issue, the company may need to address this to improve liquidity and comply with the exchange regulations.

That said, it is encouraging to note that revenue and balance sheet growth have been significantly driven by the mortgage loans segment, which continues to be the primary role of the bank.

The focus on expanding its mortgage portfolio has resulted in substantial growth in both the bank’s loan book and overall assets, positioning the bank well for continued growth in the coming years.