GTCO, Stanbic IBTC and PZ reveal dates for dividends qualifications

Three companies listed on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) will pay dividends ranging from N1 to N4.50 per share in the fourth quarter of 2026, with qualification dates scheduled for October.

Three companies listed on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) will pay dividends ranging from N1 to N4.50 per share in the fourth quarter of 2026, with qualification dates scheduled for October.

Nairametrics Research analyzed corporate disclosures filed by the companies with the NGX, covering dividend per share, dividend type, qualification date, AGM date, payment date and e-dividend registrar.

The qualification date determines which shareholders are recorded on a company’s register and are therefore eligible to receive a declared dividend. Investors whose names appear on the register as of the relevant qualification date qualify for the payout, subject to the terms of the corporate action.

The three payouts comprise two interim dividends and one final dividend, with the companies drawn from the banking and consumer goods sectors.

PZ, GTCO and Stanbic set October qualification dates

The three companies will pay dividends ranging from N1 to N4.50 per share, with PZ Cussons Nigeria paying a final dividend while Guaranty Trust Holding Company and Stanbic IBTC Holdings will pay interim dividends. Qualification dates fall within six days of each other, while payment dates are spread over 24 days.

PZ Cussons Nigeria has the earliest qualification date, October 9, 2026, for a final dividend of N2.50 per share. The dividend goes before shareholders at the company’s AGM on October 28, two days before payment on October 30.

GTCO will pay an interim dividend of N1 per share. Shareholders on the register by October 12 qualify, with payment scheduled for October 20, eight days later and the shortest wait among the three.

Stanbic IBTC Holdings is paying the highest dividend per share at N4.50. Its qualification date is October 15, while payment is scheduled for November 13, a 29-day gap and the longest among the three.

First Registrars is handling e-dividend registration for PZ Cussons Nigeria and Stanbic IBTC Holdings, while DataMax Registrars is handling GTCO’s registration.

The schedule means investors seeking eligibility must pay particular attention to the October qualification dates rather than only the later payment dates.

Earnings behind the Q4 dividend declarations

Although the three companies are paying dividends within the same quarter, they are entering the payment period from different earnings positions.

PZ Cussons Nigeria grew revenue by 22.5% to N260.46 billion for the year ended May 31, 2026, while profit after tax surged 349% to N45.17 billion and earnings per share rose to N10.87 from N2.32.

GTCO recorded pre-tax profit of N603.03 billion in H1 2026, up 0.35%, while profit after tax declined 7.76% to N414.19 billion and earnings per share fell 17.73% to N11.18.

Stanbic IBTC Holdings grew pre-tax profit by 40.13% to N341.57 billion, with profit after tax rising 38.20% to N239.68 billion and basic earnings per share increasing 38.22% to N14.90.

The varying results show that the Q4 dividend declarations reflect different combinations of earnings strength, balance-sheet recovery and payout decisions.

Stanbic pays the most per share, PZ offers the higher yield on declared dividend

Stanbic IBTC’s N4.50 interim dividend is the largest per-share payment among the three companies and is 80% higher than the N2.50 interim dividend paid in the corresponding period last year.

The payout represents about 30.2% of H1 earnings per share and implies a yield of about 2.7% at a share price of around N164, following a roughly 64% year-to-date rally. However, this represents only Stanbic IBTC’s interim dividend, meaning shareholders could still receive an additional final dividend for the 2026 financial year.

PZ Cussons Nigeria’s N2.50 final dividend implies a higher immediate yield of roughly 3.1% at a share price of about N81 at the end of August. Unlike Stanbic’s payment, however, PZ’s dividend is a final dividend and therefore reflects its full-year payout rather than an interim distribution.

The dividend represents about 23% of PZ Cussons’ reported earnings per share. The company’s shareholders’ equity also recovered to a positive N66.64 billion from negative N17.34 billion a year earlier, supporting its first dividend payment since 2022, although about N38.67 billion of reported profit came from disposal gains.

GTCO’s N1 interim dividend represents about 8.9% of H1 earnings per share and implies a yield of 0.73% based on its N137 closing price on September 28.

The three companies therefore offer different payout profiles. PZ Cussons currently has the highest yield on the dividend declared, but the comparison with Stanbic IBTC and GTCO is not like-for-like because both banks are paying interim dividends and could declare additional final dividends.

Stanbic IBTC nevertheless offers the highest current dividend per share alongside strong profit growth.