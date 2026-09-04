PZ posts N45 billion profit in 2026. Test comes in 2027 without asset sales

PZ Cussons Nigeria has released its audited full-year 2026 financial results for the year ended May 31, 2026, and the numbers look like the kind of turnaround investors dream about.

PZ Cussons Nigeria has released its audited full-year 2026 financial results for the year ended May 31, 2026, and the numbers look like the kind of turnaround investors dream about.

Revenue climbed 22% to N260.46 billion, while profit after tax surged 349% to N45.17 billion. Earnings per share jumped from N2.32 to N10.87, and, after years of balance-sheet pressure, shareholders’ equity swung from negative N17.34 billion to positive N66.64 billion.

The company proposed N2.50 per share, its first payout since 2022. At August’s closing price of N8, that represents a dividend yield of about 3.1%.

But the numbers become more interesting when the N45 billion profit is opened up. There is a number hiding inside that profit that changes the story.

PZ recorded about N38.67 billion in gains from the disposal of assets, almost the same amount as the N38.65 billion pre-tax profit generated before unusual items. Including the gain, pre-tax profit rose to N77.32 billion.

Management itself makes the distinction.

In a statement issued by Company Secretary Oghenekevwe Ogefere, PZ said total operating profit rose to N77.1 billion, supported by improved underlying performance and non-recurring income, principally from scrap sales and gains on the disposal of non-core assets.

Recurring operating profit, meanwhile, rose 117% to N37.1 billion.

Put simply, the asset disposals made the 2026 profit much bigger, but they also helped PZ repair a balance sheet that had been under pressure for years.

That is what makes the result worth examining and where the investment questions begin.

What did PZ actually achieve from its core business?

What did the asset sales change for shareholders?

Can the company maintain that stronger position when those sales are no longer there?

Before getting into these questions, however, let us look at the company’s core operations and performance.

The business was already turning around

Although not all the N45 billion profit came from selling more soap, detergent and other consumer products, PZ’s performance is not a story of a company surviving on asset sales. The underlying business had already been moving in the right direction.

Revenue has risen from N99.5 billion in 2022 to N260.46 billion in 2026, a compound annual growth rate of about 27.2%.

Even after three years of substantial expansion, revenue increased another 22.5% in 2026. Although slower than the four-year average but still represents another N47.8 billion of sales added in a single year.

More importantly, PZ managed to keep more of those sales. Gross profit increased 27% to N73.27 billion, slightly ahead of revenue growth, lifting gross margin from 27.1% to 28.1%.

The earnings picture is even more revealing when the asset sale is removed.

Pre-tax profit excluding unusual items increased from N16.65 billion in 2025 to N38.65 billion in 2026, a 132% increase. That is a substantial improvement before the N38.67 billion disposal gain is added.

The balance sheet also moved in the same direction.

Current liabilities fell from N185.36 billion to N92.36 billion; short-term borrowings dropped from N71.27 billion to N5.9 billion, and shareholders’ equity swung from negative N17.34 billion to positive N66.64 billion.

So, there is enough evidence to say the business was already improving before the asset sale lifted the headline profit.

But the asset sale changed more than the headline profit

The N10.87 EPS reported for 2026 already includes the N38.67 billion asset-sale gain. That gain may not return in 2027, so it is worth asking what PZ’s earnings would look like without it.

Using the 41.6% effective tax rate as a simple guide, removing the gain would reduce profit after tax from N45.17 billion to about N22.6 billion. After minority interests, that leaves roughly N20.6 billion for shareholders, or about N5.20 per share.

That would have left PZ with about N18.2 billion in retained losses, instead of the N4.39 billion positive balance it reported. Shareholders’ funds would also have been about N44.1 billion, rather than N66.6 billion.

The dividend tells the story even more clearly. The proposed N2.50 dividend is only about 23% of reported EPS, but it would consume almost half of the estimated underlying earnings.

So, if PZ cannot repeat the asset gain in 2027, can the operating business generate enough profit to support the dividend and still justify the price investors are paying for the shares?

The post-asset-sale test: outlook

PZ itself has set the direction. Management says it has strong brands, an adaptive operating framework and a culture of disciplined execution, while remaining focused on profitable growth, a stronger balance sheet, and long-term shareholder value.

The numbers now give that ambition a practical test. At the end of August, PZ closed at N81, gaining about 83% this year despite falling 2.4% in August. At that price, the reported 2026 EPS of N10.87 puts the stock at about 7.5 times earnings.

But, as already established, the asset gain makes that multiple looks cheaper than the underlying business really is. Using the illustrative underlying EPS of about N5.20, the stock is closer to 15.6 times underlying earnings.

What happens in 2027?

The simplest test is to assume PZ does not repeat the asset sale and grows its underlying earnings at about the 14.6% CAGR recorded between 2022 and 2025.

That would take attributable profit from about N20.6 billion to N23.6 billion, lifting EPS to roughly N5.94.

At N81, investors would then be paying about 14 times those estimated 2027 earnings.

The N2.50 dividend could still be maintained, consuming about 42% of those earnings and leaving the company with about N13.7 billion to further rebuild retained earnings.

This is the real test for PZ. It does not need another asset sale to remain profitable or pay the dividend. But it now needs its brands and operations to deliver enough recurring growth to make the shares look increasingly reasonable at today’s price.

That matters because another big share-price rally without similar earnings growth would tell a different story.

A further 20% rise from N81 would take the stock to N97.20. The reported P/E would still be below nine times, but the forward P/E on our 2027 underlying earnings estimate would rise to about 16.4 times.

In other words, the next leg of PZ’s recovery must come from the business, not the balance sheet. The asset sales helped repair the past; earnings growth now must justify the future.