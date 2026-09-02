NGX dividend stocks: 4 qualification dates to watch as PZ offers N2.50

Four companies listed on the Nigerian Exchange have dividend qualification dates scheduled across September and October 2026, giving eligible shareholders the opportunity to receive payouts from the companies before the year ends.

Four companies listed on the Nigerian Exchange have dividend qualification dates scheduled across September and October 2026, giving eligible shareholders the opportunity to receive payouts from the companies before the year ends.

This is according to corporate disclosures filed with the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) and compiled by Nairametrics Research from company filings, unaudited financial statements, and audited financial statements.

The qualification date is the date used to determine which shareholders are recorded on a company’s register and therefore eligible to receive a declared dividend.

Investors whose names appear on the company’s register as of the qualification date are eligible for the dividend, subject to the terms of the company’s corporate action.

This makes the qualification date an important reference point for investors seeking regular dividend income from listed companies.

The companies span logistics, educational publishing, printing, and consumer goods, with all four proposing final dividends for their respective financial years ended March and May 2026.

Among these four companies, PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc stands out with the largest dividend of N2.50 per share, supported by a significant turnaround in profitability that saw profit after tax surge 348.71% in its financial year ended May 2026.

Below is the order of qualification dates and the companies:

4. PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc (9th October 2026)

PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc proposed a final dividend of N2.50 per share for its financial year ended May 2026, with a qualification date of October 9, 2026 and payment expected on October 30, 2026.

The consumer goods company recorded revenue of N260.46 billion in its financial year ended May 2026, representing a 22.49% increase from N212.63 billion in the prior year.

Profit after tax surged 348.71% to N45.17 billion from N10.07 billion in the prior year, reflecting a strong earnings recovery.

Retained earnings turned positive to N4.39 billion from a deficit of N38.77 billion in the prior year, representing a turnaround of N43.16 billion, while earnings per share improved to N10.87 from N2.32 in the prior year.

3. Academy Press Plc (16th September 2026)

Academy Press Plc proposed a final dividend of N0.10 per share for its financial year ended March 2026, with a qualification date of September 16, 2026 and payment expected on September 25, 2026.

The printing and publishing company recorded revenue of N4.41 billion in its financial year ended March 2026, a decline of 3.75% from N4.59 billion in the prior year.

Profit after tax declined 64.65% to N253 million from N716 million in the prior year, though the company maintained its dividend commitment to shareholders despite the weaker earnings performance.

Retained earnings stood at N581 million, up 20.09% from N484 million in the prior year, while earnings per share declined to N0.317 from N0.796 in the prior year.

2. Learn Africa Plc (11th September 2026)

Learn Africa Plc proposed a final dividend of N0.35 per share for its financial year ended March 2026, with a qualification date of September 11, 2026 and payment expected on September 25, 2026.

The educational publishing and content company recorded revenue of N6.15 billion in its financial year ended March 2026, representing an 18.74% increase from N5.18 billion in the prior year.

Profit after tax rose 58.56% to N753 million from N475 million in the prior year.

Retained earnings stood at N2.17 billion, up 28.59% from N1.69 billion in the prior year, while earnings per share improved to N0.87 from N0.62 in the prior year.

1. Red Star Express Plc (1st September 2026)

Leading the countdown is Red Star Express Plc, which proposed a final dividend of N0.45 per share for its financial year ended March 2026, with a qualification date of September 1, 2026 and payment expected on September 18, 2026.

The logistics and courier services company recorded revenue of N23.49 billion in its financial year ended March 2026, representing an 8.47% increase from N21.66 billion in the prior year.

Profit after tax rose 7.09% to N585 million from N547 million in the prior year.

Retained earnings stood at N3.15 billion, up 9.16% from N2.89 billion in the prior year, while earnings per share improved to N0.61 from N0.57 in the prior year.

What you should know

In an earlier article published by Nairametrics, eight NGX-listed companies were identified as scheduled to make dividend payments to shareholders in September 2026, spanning sectors including hospitality, real estate, telecommunications, financial services, consumer goods, logistics, publishing and education.