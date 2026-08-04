August dividend race begins as 8 NGX companies set qualification dates

Eight NGX-listed companies will have their dividend qualification dates in August 2026, giving investors another opportunity to qualify for shareholder payouts across different sectors of the Nigerian equities market.

Eight NGX-listed companies will have their dividend qualification dates in August 2026, giving investors another opportunity to qualify for shareholder payouts across different sectors of the Nigerian equities market.

This is according to corporate disclosures filed with the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) and compiled by Nairametrics Research from company filings, unaudited financial statements, and audited financial statements.

The qualification date is the cutoff date set by a company to determine which shareholders are eligible to receive a declared dividend.

Investors who hold shares of a company on or before this date are entitled to receive the declared dividend, while those who purchase shares after the qualification date will not qualify for that particular payout.

This makes the qualification date an important reference point for investors seeking regular dividend income from listed companies.

The companies span telecommunications, energy, agriculture, insurance, hospitality, investment holding, environmental services, and publishing, reflecting the broad range of sectors rewarding shareholders this month.

Among the August qualifiers, Seplat Energy Plc stands out with both an interim dividend of 5 cents per share and a special dividend of 7 cents per share, while Presco Plc also declared both an interim and a final dividend for qualifying shareholders.

Below is a breakdown of the companies and their qualification dates.

VFD Group Plc (August 3)

VFD Group Plc proposed an interim dividend of N0.24 per share, with the qualification date scheduled for August 3, 2026, while payment is expected on August 10, 2026.

The investment holding company recorded steady earnings growth during 2025. Revenue increased to N88.36 billion from N78.04 billion, representing a 13.22% year-on-year increase.

Profit after tax rose to N9.72 billion from N8.69 billion, reflecting an 11.77% increase.

Retained earnings improved to N16.71 billion from N10.74 billion, representing a 55.58% increase, while earnings per share stood at N0.95.

Presco Plc (August 7 and August 14)

Presco Plc proposed a final dividend of N14.66 per share, with the qualification date fixed for August 7, 2026. The payment date is yet to be announced.

The company also declared an interim dividend of N10.00 per share, with shareholders required to qualify by August 14, 2026, while payment is scheduled for August 27, 2026.

The oil palm producer delivered strong financial performance in 2025, supported by higher sales and improved profitability. Revenue rose to N330.64 billion from N207.50 billion, representing a 59.34% year-on-year increase.

Profit after tax climbed to N121.35 billion from N77.79 billion, representing a 56.00% increase.

Retained earnings strengthened to N176.08 billion from N126.73 billion, representing a 38.94% increase, while earnings per share stood at N120.65.

Ikeja Hotel Plc (August 7)

Ikeja Hotel Plc proposed an interim dividend of N0.03 per share, with the qualification date fixed for August 7, 2026, while payment is expected on September 4, 2026.

The hospitality company delivered a strong earnings performance in 2025. Revenue increased to N25.84 billion from N18.75 billion, representing a 37.80% year-on-year increase.

Profit after tax surged to N13.94 billion from N7.17 billion, representing a 94.43% increase.

Retained earnings strengthened to N27.77 billion from N14.25 billion, representing a 94.86% increase, while earnings per share stood at N6.45.

The Initiates Plc (August 10)

The Initiates Plc proposed an interim dividend of N0.20 per share, with the qualification date fixed for August 10, 2026, while payment is expected on August 31, 2026.

The environmental and industrial services company recorded exceptional growth across its key financial metrics during 2025. Revenue surged to N11.70 billion from N4.66 billion, representing a 150.86% year-on-year increase.

Profit after tax climbed to N3.39 billion from N1.38 billion, representing a 145.57% increase.

Retained earnings rose to N5.01 billion from N1.71 billion, representing a 193.18% increase, while earnings per share stood at N3.81.

Seplat Energy Plc (August 13)

Seplat Energy Plc declared a combined dividend of 12 cents per share, comprising an interim dividend of 5 cents (N68.43) and a special dividend of 7 cents (N95.80), based on the official Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) closing exchange rate of N1,368.50/$ on July 30, 2026. Both dividends carry a qualification date of August 13, 2026, while payment is expected on or around August 28, 2026.

The indigenous energy company sustained strong financial performance in 2025, supported by significantly higher energy sales. Revenue surged to N4.14 trillion from N1.65 trillion, representing a 150.39% year-on-year increase.

Profit after tax rose to N241.58 billion from N207.87 billion, representing a 16.22% increase.

Retained earnings increased to N342.41 billion from N312.64 billion, representing a 9.52% increase, while earnings per share stood at N409.92.

Custodian Investment Plc (August 17)

Custodian Investment Plc proposed an interim dividend of N0.25 per share, with the qualification date scheduled for August 17, 2026, while payment is expected on September 8, 2026.

The insurance group recorded higher insurance service revenue in 2025. Insurance service revenue increased to N141.45 billion from N96.23 billion, representing a 46.99% year-on-year increase.

Profit after tax rose to N67.63 billion from N55.27 billion, representing a 22.36% increase.

Retained earnings improved to N143.44 billion from N96.78 billion, representing a 48.22% increase, while earnings per share rose to N11.19 from N9.18, representing a 21.90% increase.

MTN Nigeria Communications Plc (August 20)

MTN Nigeria Communications Plc proposed an interim dividend of N26.00 per share, with the qualification date fixed for August 20, 2026, while payment is expected on September 7, 2026.

The telecommunications company recorded strong revenue growth in 2025. Revenue increased to N5.20 trillion from N3.36 trillion, representing a 54.92% year-on-year increase.

The company returned to profitability, reporting a profit after tax of N1.11 trillion, compared with a loss after tax of N400.44 billion recorded in 2024.

The company also returned to positive retained earnings, reporting N400.40 billion compared with a retained deficit of N607.47 billion in the previous year, while earnings per share stood at N53.07.

University Press Plc (August 28)

University Press Plc proposed a final dividend of N0.18 per share, with the qualification date scheduled for August 28, 2026, while payment is expected on September 24, 2026.

The publishing company recorded higher revenue during the 2026 financial year. Revenue increased to N3.89 billion from N3.40 billion in 2025, representing a 14.47% year-on-year increase.

Despite the revenue growth, profit after tax declined sharply to N213.67 million from N450.63 million, representing a 52.58% decline.

Although profitability weakened, retained earnings increased to N2.20 billion from N2.05 billion, representing a 7.26% increase, while earnings per share stood at N0.50.

What you should know

In an earlier Nairametrics report, seven NGX-listed companies were highlighted as paying dividends in July 2026, including Dangote Cement Plc, Aradel Holdings Plc, E-Tranzact International Plc, Cornerstone Insurance Plc, BUA Foods Plc, Chams Holding Company Plc, and Fidson Healthcare Plc.

Dangote Cement Plc paid a final dividend of N45.00 per share on July 2, 2026, after reporting a 101.67% increase in profit after tax to N1.01 trillion.

Aradel Holdings Plc paid a final dividend of N23.00 per share on July 30, 2026, supported by a 192.33% increase in profit after tax to N757.34 billion.

Fidson Healthcare Plc paid a final dividend of N1.50 per share on July 31, 2026, following a 124.68% increase in profit after tax to N9.88 billion.