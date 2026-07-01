See 7 NGX-listed companies paying dividends in July 2026

Despite a turbulent June on the Nigerian Exchange, seven listed companies are on course to reward shareholders with dividend payments in July 2026, a reminder that income generation continues regardless of short-term market volatility.

Despite a turbulent June on the Nigerian Exchange, seven listed companies are on course to reward shareholders with dividend payments in July 2026, a reminder that income generation continues regardless of short-term market volatility.

This is according to corporate disclosures filed with the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) and compiled by Nairametrics Research from company filings and audited financial statements.

The payment date is the date set by a company to distribute declared dividends to shareholders who met the qualification requirements.

The companies cut across industrial goods, food manufacturing, financial technology, healthcare, energy, and insurance sectors.

Dangote Cement Plc stands out among the July dividend payers, with the largest dividend per share, following its proposed final dividend of N45.00 per share.

Below is a breakdown of the companies and their payment dates:

7. Fidson Healthcare Plc (July 31)

Fidson Healthcare Plc proposed a final dividend of N1.50 per share, with payment expected on July 31, 2026. The qualification date was fixed for April 14, 2026.

The pharmaceutical company recorded strong revenue and profit growth in 2025. Revenue increased by 41.42% year-on-year to N119.06 billion from N84.19 billion recorded in 2024.

Profit after tax rose by 124.68% to N9.88 billion compared to N4.40 billion in the previous year.

Retained earnings increased to N23.98 billion from N16.36 billion, representing a 46.54% increase, while earnings per share stood at N4.12.

6. Aradel Holdings Plc (July 30)

Aradel Holdings Plc proposed a final dividend of N23.00 per share, with payment expected on July 30, 2026. The qualification date is scheduled for July 9, 2026.

The energy company delivered exceptional revenue and profit growth in 2025. Revenue increased by 20.35% year-on-year to N699.43 billion from N581.15 billion recorded in 2024.

Profit after tax surged by 192.33% to N757.34 billion compared to N259.07 billion in the previous year.

Retained earnings improved significantly to N1.01 trillion from N395.21 billion, representing a 155.69% increase, while earnings per share stood at N173.62.

5. E-Tranzact International Plc (July 23)

E-Tranzact International Plc proposed a final dividend of N12.50 per share, with payment expected on July 23, 2026. The qualification date is scheduled for July 6, 2026.

The financial technology company recorded modest revenue growth alongside declining profitability in 2025. Revenue increased by 2.39% year-on-year to N30.61 billion from N29.90 billion recorded in 2024.

However, profit after tax declined by 27.22% to N2.47 billion compared to N3.39 billion in the previous year.

Despite the decline in profit, retained earnings rose by 45.56% to N4.22 billion from N2.90 billion in 2024, while earnings per share stood at N0.27.

4. Cornerstone Insurance Plc (July 20)

Cornerstone Insurance Plc proposed a final dividend of N0.28 per share, with payment expected on July 20, 2026. The qualification date is scheduled for July 2, 2026.

The insurance company recorded stronger revenue in 2025, although profitability weakened during the year. Revenue increased by 33.58% year-on-year to N51.66 billion from N38.67 billion recorded in 2024.

However, profit after tax declined by 54.60% to N11.76 billion compared to N25.89 billion in the previous year.

Despite the decline in profit, retained earnings rose by 13.55% to N37.28 billion from N32.83 billion in 2024, while earnings per share stood at N0.64.

3. Bua Foods Plc (July 15)

Bua Foods Plc proposed a final dividend of N28.00 per share, with payment expected on July 15, 2026. The qualification date was scheduled for June 4, 2026.

The food manufacturing company recorded strong revenue and profit growth in 2025. Revenue increased by 16.15% year-on-year to N1.77 trillion from N1.53 trillion recorded in 2024.

Profit after tax rose by 94.88% to N518.39 billion compared to N266.00 billion in the previous year.

Retained earnings improved significantly to N705.39 billion from N421.00 billion, representing a 67.55% increase, while earnings per share stood at N28.80.

2. Chams Holding Company Plc (July 10)

Chams Holding Company Plc proposed a final dividend of N0.03 per share, with payment expected on July 10, 2026. The qualification date was fixed for June 18, 2026.

The company recorded stronger revenue in 2025, with modest profit growth. Revenue increased by 18.95% year-on-year to N17.65 billion from N14.84 billion recorded in 2024.

Profit after tax rose by 6.66% to N417.09 million compared to N391.06 million in the previous year.

Retained earnings remained negative but improved to a deficit of N1.27 billion from a deficit of N1.79 billion in 2024, representing a 29.10% reduction in accumulated losses, while earnings per share stood at N0.0578.

1. Dangote Cement Plc (July 2)

Dangote Cement Plc proposed a final dividend of N45.00 per share, with payment expected on July 2, 2026. The qualification date was fixed for June 17, 2026.

The cement manufacturing company recorded strong revenue and profit growth in 2025. Revenue increased by 20.28% year-on-year to N4.31 trillion from N3.58 trillion recorded in 2024.

Profit after tax surged by 101.67% to N1.01 trillion compared to N503.25 billion in the previous year.

Retained earnings improved significantly to N1.51 trillion from N1.03 trillion, representing a 46.57% increase, while earnings per share stood at N59.86.

What you should know

In an earlier article published by Nairametrics, the June sell-off on the Nigerian Exchange was highlighted as having created buy opportunities across several sectors heading into the second half of 2026.

The All-Share Index fell to 232,049.02 points as of June 26, 2026, shedding N982.96 billion in a single session and pulling year-to-date returns below 50% for the first time in 2026, down from a May peak of 60.90%.

Despite the correction, the NGX created over N48 trillion in market capitalization year-to-date, driven by companies across telecoms, cement, oil and gas, agriculture, and banking, including MTN Nigeria, Dangote Cement, Seplat Energy, Presco, and Zenith Bank.

Oil and Gas emerged as the strongest-performing sector at 90.31% year-to-date, with Aradel Holdings and Seplat Energy identified as standout names heading into Q2 2026 earnings season.

Analysts noted that Industrial Goods and ICT/Telecoms led market capitalization creation in 2026, each adding over N14 trillion, with Dangote Cement, Lafarge, MTN Nigeria, and Airtel Africa cited among the top wealth creators on the exchange.