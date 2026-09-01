8 NGX stocks set to pay dividends in September, MTN leads

Eight companies listed on the Nigerian Exchange are set to distribute cash to shareholders in September 2026, spanning sectors including hospitality, real estate, telecommunications, financial services, consumer goods, logistics, publishing and education.

Eight companies listed on the Nigerian Exchange are set to distribute cash to shareholders in September 2026, spanning sectors including hospitality, real estate, telecommunications, financial services, consumer goods, logistics, publishing and education.

This is according to corporate disclosures filed with the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) and compiled by Nairametrics Research from company filings and financial statements.

The payment date is the date set by a company to distribute declared dividends to shareholders who met the qualification requirements.

Among the September dividend payers, MTN Nigeria Communications Plc stands out with the largest payout by value, having proposed an interim dividend that is supported by strong revenue and profit growth in H1 2026.

Below is the order of payment dates and the companies:

8. Academy Press Plc (25th September 2026)

Academy Press Plc proposed a final dividend of N0.10 per share for its financial year ended March 2026, with payment expected on September 25, 2026. The qualification date is fixed for September 16, 2026.

The printing and publishing company recorded revenue of N4.41 billion in its financial year ended March 2026, a decline of 3.75% from N4.59 billion in the prior year.

Profit after tax declined 64.65% to N253 million from N716 million in the prior year.

Retained earnings stood at N581 million, up 20.09% from N484 million, while earnings per share declined to N0.32 from N0.80 in the prior year.

7. Learn Africa Plc (25th September 2026)

Learn Africa Plc proposed a final dividend of N0.35 per share for its financial year ended March 2026, with payment expected on September 25, 2026. The qualification date is scheduled for September 11, 2026.

The educational publishing and content company recorded revenue of N6.15 billion in its financial year ended March 2026, representing an 18.74% increase from N5.18 billion in the prior year.

Profit after tax rose 58.56% to N753 million from N475 million in the prior year.

Retained earnings stood at N2.17 billion, up 28.59% from N1.69 billion, while earnings per share improved to N0.87 from N0.62 in the prior year.

6. University Press Plc (24th September 2026)

University Press Plc proposed a final dividend of N0.18 per share for its financial year ended March 2026, with payment expected on September 24, 2026. The qualification date was scheduled for August 28, 2026.

The educational publishing company recorded revenue of N3.90 billion in its financial year ended March 2026, representing a 14.47% increase from N3.40 billion in the prior year.

Profit after tax declined 52.58% to N214 million from N451 million in the prior year.

Retained earnings stood at N2.20 billion, up 7.26% from N2.05 billion, while earnings per share declined to N0.50 from N1.04 in the prior year.

5. Red Star Express Plc (18th September 2026)

Red Star Express Plc proposed a final dividend of N0.45 per share for its financial year ended March 2026, with payment expected on September 18, 2026. The qualification date is fixed for September 1, 2026.

The logistics and courier services company recorded revenue of N23.49 billion in its financial year ended March 2026, representing an 8.47% increase from N21.66 billion in the prior year.

Profit after tax rose 7.09% to N585 million from N547 million in the prior year.

Retained earnings stood at N3.15 billion, up 9.16% from N2.89 billion, while earnings per share improved marginally to N0.61 from N0.57 in the prior year.

4. Honeywell Flour Mills Plc (17th September 2026)

Honeywell Flour Mills Plc proposed a final dividend of N0.20 per share for its financial year ended March 2026, with payment expected on September 17, 2026. The qualification date was scheduled for August 28, 2026.

The flour milling company recorded revenue of N360.85 billion in its financial year ended March 2026, a decline of 3.39% from N373.51 billion in the prior year.

Profit after tax rose 13.01% to N16.49 billion from N14.59 billion in the prior year.

Retained earnings stood at N24.12 billion, up 216.08% from N7.63 billion, while earnings per share improved to N2.08 from N1.84 in the prior year.

3. Custodian Investment Plc (8th September 2026)

Custodian Investment Plc proposed an interim dividend of N0.25 per share for the 2026 financial year, with payment expected on September 8, 2026. The qualification date was fixed for August 17, 2026.

The financial services group recorded revenue of N76.39 billion in H1 2026, representing a 14.53% decline from N89.37 billion in H1 2025.

Profit after tax rose 38.94% to N36.67 billion from N26.39 billion in H1 2025.

Retained earnings stood at N159.35 billion as of H1 2026, up 11.09% from N143.44 billion, while earnings per share improved to N5.32 from N4.38 in H1 2025.

2. MTN Nigeria Communications Plc (7th September 2026)

MTN Nigeria Communications Plc proposed an interim dividend of N26.00 per share for the 2026 financial year, with payment expected on September 7, 2026. The qualification date was scheduled for August 20, 2026.

The telecommunications company recorded revenue of N2.99 trillion in H1 2026, representing a 25.88% increase from N2.38 trillion in H1 2025.

Profit after tax rose 70.55% to N707.54 billion from N414.86 billion in H1 2025.

Retained earnings stood at N793.07 billion as of H1 2026, up 98.07% from N400.40 billion, while earnings per share improved to N33.76 from N19.8 in H1 2025.

1. Ikeja Hotel Plc (4th September 2026)

Leading the countdown is Ikeja Hotel Plc, which proposed an interim dividend of N0.03 per share for the 2026 financial year, with payment expected on September 4, 2026. The qualification date was fixed for August 7, 2026.

The hospitality company recorded revenue of N13.25 billion in H1 2026, representing a 9.25% increase from N12.13 billion in H1 2025.

Profit after tax rose 30.50% to N4.06 billion from N3.11 billion in H1 2025.

Retained earnings stood at N31.05 billion as of H1 2026, up 11.81% from N27.77 billion, while earnings per share improved to N0.89 from N0.67 in H1 2025.

UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust also paying distribution in the month (4th September 2026)

UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust proposed an interim distribution of N0.40 per unit for the 2026 financial year, with payment expected on September 4, 2026. The qualification date was scheduled for August 28, 2026. This is not specifically dividend.

The real estate investment trust recorded revenue of N2.20 billion in H1 2026, representing a 42.96% increase from N1.54 billion in H1 2025.

Increase in net assets attributable to unit holders rose 56.46% to N1.72 billion from N1.10 billion in H1 2025.

Retained earnings stood at N9.63 billion as of H1 2026, up 9.54% from N8.80 billion, while earnings per unit improved to N0.64 from N0.41 in H1 2025.

What you should know

Earlier, Nairametrics reported that Nigeria’s stock market sustained a renewed rally on Monday, August 31, 2026, with the NGX All-Share Index rising 1.20% to close at 244,199.39 points, adding approximately N1.91 trillion in market value and lifting total market capitalization to N157.74 trillion. The market’s year-to-date return strengthened to 56.93%.