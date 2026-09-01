Nigerian equities extend rally, gain N1.91 trillion as ETI, Access Holdings lead advance

Nigeria’s stock market sustained a renewed rally on Monday, August 31, 2026, with N1.91 trillion in gains, extending gains from previous sessions and closing the month of August with a minimal loss of about -0.4%.

Nigeria’s stock market sustained a renewed rally on Monday, August 31, 2026, with N1.91 trillion in gains, extending gains from previous sessions and closing the month of August with a minimal loss of about -0.4%.

The rally builds on last week’s momentum following FTSE Russell’s confirmation of Nigeria’s reclassification from “Unclassified” to “Frontier Market” status, a development that has continued to lift market sentiment since Nairametrics first broke the news on Thursday, August 27, 2026.

The benchmark NGX All-Share Index (ASI) rose 1.20% to close at 244,199.39 points, up from 241,298.47 points recorded on Friday.

Market capitalisation increased to N157.74 trillion from N155.83 trillion while the market’s year-to-date return strengthened to 56.93%.

Market summary:

All-Share Index (ASI): 244,199.39 points, up 1.20%.

Market capitalisation: N157.74 trillion, up 1.20%.

Market value gained: Approximately N1.91 trillion.

Year-to-date (YTD) market return: +56.93%.

Trading volume: 606.19 million shares, up 0.17%.

Market turnover (value traded): N38.70 billion, up 29.56%.

Total deals: 53,471, up 39.17%.

Market breadth: 43 stocks gained during the session, while 16 declined.

Top 5 Gainers:

Omatek: N1.65, up 10% from N 1.50.

Ikeja Hotel: N42.55, up 9.95% from N38.70.

Sovereign Trust Insurance: N1.88, up 9.94% from N1.71.

SUNU Assurances: N3.12, up 9.86% from to N2.84.

Royal Exchange: N0.96, up 9.09% from N0.88

Top 5 Losers:

Abbey Mortgage Bank: N7.70, down 9.4% from N8.50.

AVA Capital: N6.00, down -7.7% from N6.50.

FTN Cocoa Processors: N7.50, down -6.25% from N8.00.

Tantalizer: N3.82, down -4.98% from N4.02.

Consolidated Hallmark Holdings: N6.01, down -4.60% from N6.30.

Driving the numbers:

The session’s gains were broad-based across banking, consumer goods and industrial names, with Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) among the standout performers, advancing 8.98%, extending a sharp recovery after last week’s steep declines.

Access Holdings surged 8.81%, Nigerian Breweries gained 8.07%, and PZ Cussons Nigeria advanced 7.86%.

NGX Group added 6.72%, while Zenith Bank climbed 5.29%.

MTN Nigeria rose 4.26%, Fidelity Bank gained 4.17%, and UBA advanced 3.16%.

GTCO added 3.10%, Aradel Holdings gained 3.06%, and Oando rose 2.72%.

Fidson Healthcare gained 2.60%, Transcorp advanced 2.08%, Dangote Sugar rose 1.45%, Wema Bank gained 1.05%, Eterna added 0.70%, and HBM Nigeria edged up 0.30%.

The breadth of gains across banking heavyweights was reflected directly in the Banking Index’s sharp 3.11% advance, the session’s strongest sectoral move.

Sector performance:

Sectoral performance was mostly positive across the board.

The Banking Index led all sectors, surging 3.11%, followed by Consumer Goods, up 1.72%, and Oil & Gas, up 1.35%.

The Commodity and Insurance indices both advanced 0.88%.

The Industrial Index was the lone decliner, easing 0.65%.

Market breadth strengthened notably, with 43 gainers comfortably outpacing 16 decliners, signalling a broader recovery in investor sentiment and reduced selling pressure across the market compared with the more selective rallies seen in the prior week.

Volume and value contribution:

Trading activity was broadly positive, with total volume traded rising marginally by 0.17% to 606.19 million shares.

Turnover surged 29.56% to N38.70 billion and deal count jumped 39.17% to 53,471 transactions, pointing to stronger overall participation even as volume growth remained muted.

Access Holdings recorded the highest volume with 126.54 million units traded, accounting for 20.87% of the day’s volume.

MTN Nigeria recorded the highest value at N5.72 billion, representing 14.78% of the value traded for the day.

GTCO and UBA accounted for 5.47% and 5.19% of total volume respectively, while GTCO and Access Holdings followed MTN Nigeria in traded value.

What you should know:

Monday’s session extends the rally that began Thursday following the FTSE Russell reclassification news, with the market now up for three consecutive sessions.

The month-to-date performance now settled at -0.4%, reducing the losses to negligible minimum.

The year-to-date return improved to 56.93%.

The improvement in market breadth, from Friday’s 33-to-19 split to Monday’s 43-to-16, suggests the rally is broadening further beyond the narrow pockets of buying interest seen in the immediate aftermath of the FTSE Russell announcement.

With banking stocks now leading two consecutive sessions of gains, investor attention will likely stay focused on whether the sector can sustain its momentum as anticipated fresh inflows tied to Nigeria’s Frontier Market reclassification begin to materialise.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to sustain its positive momentum as investor sentiment continues to improve, buoyed by continued optimism following the FTSE Russell reclassification confirmation.