VFD Group Plc launches N20 billion Commercial Paper issuance: Takeaways for investors

VFD Group Plc has opened a N20 billion Commercial Paper (CP) issuance under its N50 billion Commercial Paper Programme.

VFD Group Plc has opened a N20 billion Commercial Paper (CP) issuance under its N50 billion Commercial Paper Programme.

The offer, which opened on Friday, August 28, 2026, and closes on Friday, September 4, 2026, is expected to support the company’s short-term working capital needs and funding requirements.

The issuance comes at a time when VFD Group is reporting stronger earnings performance, with profit after tax more than doubling in the first half of 2026.

What the offer circular is saying

Target Size: Up to N20 billion

Series 2(A): 270-day tenor

Series 2(B): 364-day tenor

Discount Rate: 18.5498% (Series 2A) and 19.0383% (Series 2B)

Implied Yield: 21.50% (Series 2A) and 23.50% (Series 2B)

Settlement Date: September 7, 2026

Short-Term Rating: DataPro A1

Minimum Subscription: N5 million and multiples of N1 million thereafter

The Company behind the offer

VFD Group Plc operates as an investment company with interests spread across financial services, capital markets, technology, real estate, hospitality, media and entertainment, infrastructure and energy.

On October 6, 2023, the VFD group was listed on NGX and currently the 52 most capitalized companies with market capitalization of N143 billion.

What investors need to know

Commercial Papers are short-term debt instruments that allow companies to raise funds directly from investors.

However, unlike Federal Government-backed instruments such as Treasury Bills and bonds, commercial papers carry corporate credit risk because repayment depends on the financial strength and liquidity position of the issuing company.

In simple terms, investors are lending money to VFD Group and expecting the company to repay the principal and agreed return at maturity. Therefore, investors must consider two key questions:

First, does the return offered by VFD compensate investors for taking on corporate risk compared with lower-risk fixed-income alternatives?

Second, does VFD Group have sufficient earnings, liquidity and balance sheet strength to repay investors when the CP matures?

More Insight

How attractive is VFD’s return compared with other fixed-income options? VFD Group’s Commercial Paper offers investors a premium return for accepting the additional risk associated with lending to a private company.

The 270-day Series 2(A) offers an implied annual yield of 21.50%, while the longer 364-day Series 2(B) offers a higher yield of 23.50%.

Based on the minimum subscription of N5 million, investors in the 270-day series pay approximately N4.31 million upfront and receive the full N5 million face value at maturity, generating a gross return of about N686,088.

For the 364-day series, investors pay approximately N4.05 million upfront for a N5 million face value investment and earn a gross return of about N949,307 at maturity.

Compared with government-backed fixed-income instruments, the yield represents the compensation investors receive for taking on corporate credit risk.

At the 26 August 2026 Treasury Bills auction, the 364-day Treasury Bill cleared at a stop rate of 20.35%.

This means VFD’s 364-day CP offers investors an additional 3.15 percentage points in annualised yield for accepting the risk associated with lending to a corporate issuer.

The premium is also visible when compared with recent CBN OMO auction rates.

At the 27 August 2026 OMO auction, stop rates settled at 19.85% for the 96-day instrument and 19.32% for the 152-day instrument, with a weighted average stop rate of 19.4064%.

While Treasury Bills and OMO instruments benefit from government backing, VFD’s higher yield reflects the additional return investors demand for taking on issuer risk.

However, the attractiveness of the yield must be assessed alongside VFD’s ability to repay investors

Can VFD Group comfortably repay investors?

For commercial paper investors, profitability alone is not enough. The key issue is whether the company has enough financial strength and liquidity to meet its obligation when the paper matures.

Based on VFD Group’s latest financial performance, the company appears to have strengthened its repayment capacity, supported by improved earnings, stronger capitalisation and a sizeable investment portfolio.

The company’s earnings performance provides the first positive signal. In H1 2026, profit after tax doubled to N10.1 billion, while gross earnings increased by about 30% to N53.7 billion. The improvement shows that VFD’s investment-led business model continues to generate stronger returns.

More importantly for creditors, VFD’s balance sheet provides a reasonable cushion against the proposed borrowing.

The company’s shareholders’ funds increased to approximately N124.9 billion, while borrowings stood at about N133.5 billion, translating to a debt-to-equity ratio of about 1.1x.

This means the company has almost equal shareholder capital supporting its debt obligations, providing a stronger buffer compared with a more highly leveraged structure.

The proposed N20 billion CP issuance also appears manageable relative to the company’s size.

The new borrowing represents about 16% of shareholders’ funds and less than 4% of total assets, suggesting that the issuance is unlikely to materially weaken VFD’s balance sheet.

Liquidity is another important consideration. Although VFD’s cash balance declined during the period, the company’s financial asset portfolio provides significant support.

Its cash and financial assets provide coverage of more than nine times the proposed CP size, indicating that VFD has a sizeable pool of assets that can potentially support repayment.

The major area for more attention is the financing cost. While earnings have improved, finance costs remain significant.

VFD’s operating profit covers finance costs approximately 1.5 times, meaning the company currently has the capacity to meet financing obligations, but the cushion is not extremely wide.

Overall, VFD’s current financial position supports its ability to meet the CP obligation, but the company’s continued focus should be on improving earnings efficiency by ensuring that investment returns grow faster than the costs associated with generating them.