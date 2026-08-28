Nigerian equities rally continues with N1.38 trillion gains as FTSE Russell lift sentiment

The Nigerian equities market extended its rebound on Friday, August 28, 2026, delivering its strongest single-session gain in three weeks, as broad-based buying across banking, oil & gas and commodity stocks lifted the benchmark index well above its previous close.

The strong rebound comes on the heels of FTSE Russell’s confirmation of September 21 reclassification of Nigeria under its frontier market index, a development that lifted market sentiment since Thursday August 27, 2026 after Nairametrics broke the news.

The benchmark NGX All-Share Index (ASI) surged 0.90% to close at 241,298.47 points, up from 239,156.09 points in the previous session, gaining approximately 2,142.38 points during the session.

Market capitalisation rose to N155.83 trillion from N154.44 trillion, adding approximately N1.38 trillion to investor wealth, while the market’s year-to-date return improved to 55.06%.

Friday’s close marked the highest ASI level recorded in the eight straight trading sessions since Wednesday, August 19, 2026 with the rally considerably broader and healthier than Thursday’s more selective, banking-led recovery.

Market summary:

All-Share Index (ASI): 241,298.47 points, up 0.90%.

Market capitalisation: N155.83 trillion, up 0.90%.

Market value gained: Approximately N1.38 trillion.

Year-to-date (YTD) market return: +55.06%.

Trading volume: 605.17 million shares, up 21.04%.

Market turnover (value traded): N29.87 billion, down 15.01%.

Total deals: 38,421, down 4.72%.

Market breadth: 33 stocks gained during the session, while 19 declined.

Top 5 Gainers:

Seplat Energy: up 10.00% to N12,320.60, from N11,200.60.

Transcorp Hotels: up 9.76% to N265.50, from N241.90.

Omatek: up 9.49% to N1.50, from N1.37.

DAAR Communications: up 9.42% to N1.51, from N1.38.

University Press: up 8.57% to N5.70, from N5.25.

Top 5 Losers:

TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria: down 10.00% to N576.00, from N640.00.

Haldane McCall: down 8.78% to N3.74, from N4.10.

eTranzact: down 8.62% to N13.25, from N14.50.

Austin Laz: down 7.41% to N2.50, from N2.70.

AVA Capital: down 7.14% to N6.50, from N7.00.

Driving the numbers:

Seplat Energy delivered the session’s standout large-cap move, surging the maximum 10.00% to close at N12,320.60 from N11,200.60, adding N1,120 per share in a single session and coinciding directly with the sharp 4.73% rally in the NGX Oil & Gas Index.

The Oil & Gas sector’s strength, however, was not uniform as TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria tumbled by the maximum 10.00% to N576.00.

Oando declined 1.78% to N33.10 and Eterna eased 0.56% to N35.55, underscoring a sharp divergence among individual energy names.

Banking stocks were broadly and almost uniformly positive with FirstHoldCo leading the charge, advancing 7.41% to close at N145.00, extending a remarkable two-session run that has seen the stock climb from N129.00 on August 26 to N145.00 on August 28, a gain of approximately 12.4% in just two trading days.

Jaiz Bank rose 3.25% to N7.95.

Access Holdings gained 2.61% to N29.50.

Wema Bank advanced 2.50% to N28.70.

Fidelity Bank added 1.32% to N19.20.

Sterling Financial Holdings gained 1.31% to N7.75.

Zenith Bank rose 1.26% to N121.00.

GTCO advanced 0.78% to N129.00.

FCMB edged up 0.45% to N11.05.

UBA gained 0.22% to N45.90.

The virtually clean sweep across the sector lifted the Banking Index by a significant 2.34 percentage points.

Elsewhere, Transcorp Hotels advanced 9.76% to N265.50, while Guinness Nigeria gained 2.34%.

On the downside, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) declined 2.65% to N67.90, and MTN Nigeria eased 0.64% to N774.00, a notable move given the telecom’s outsized market capitalisation, though not enough to derail the broader rally.

Sector performance:

Sectoral performance was strongly positive across most major indices.

The NGX Oil & Gas Index led all sectors, surging 4.73% to close at 5,185.35 points, from 4,951.06 points.

The Commodity Index followed with a 3.34% gain to 1,743.84 points.

The Banking Index advanced 2.34% to 2,544.92 points, extending its recovery after gaining 1.58% in the previous session.

The Insurance Index added 0.82% to 1,079.54 points.

The Consumer Goods Index remained one of the few weak spots, declining 0.19% to 4,012.83 points, while the Industrial Index was essentially flat at 10,378.74 points.

Volume and value contribution:

Trading volume rose 21.04% to 605.17 million shares, indicating substantially more shares changed hands during the rally.

Trading value, however, fell 15.01% to N29.87 billion despite the higher volume.

The number of deals also declined 4.72% to 38,421, suggesting the higher volume was executed through slightly fewer transactions.

Market breadth improved sharply, with 33 gainers against 19 losers, a marked turnaround from Thursday’s 20-to-39 split, giving Friday’s session a clearly positive breadth and indicating that the rally was considerably more broad-based than the previous day’s selective recovery.

What you should know:

Friday’s rally capped a week that began with continued losses but ended firmly in positive territory after Global index provider, FTSE Russell, disclosed its decision to proceed with the reclassification of Nigeria from “Unclassified” to “Frontier Market” status.

Compared with the previous Friday, August 21, the ASI rose from 239,351.16 to 241,298.47 points, a gain of about 0.81%, while market capitalisation increased by approximately N1.29 trillion, from N154.53 trillion to N155.83 trillion.

This means that the strong Thursday-Friday rebound was enough to erase the week’s earlier losses entirely.

Several stocks staged sharp reversals from the previous session, including DAAR Communications, which fell 8.61% on August 27 before rebounding 9.42% on August 28, Fidson Healthcare, which dropped 9.98% before recovering 1.58%, and NEM Insurance, which fell 7.19% before rebounding 4.21% to N30.95.

Omatek extended its own rally, rising approximately 20% across the two sessions from N1.25 to N1.50, making it one of the strongest short-term performers of the period.

Friday’s session suggests renewed investor confidence is broadening beyond the narrow pockets of buying interest seen earlier in the week despite the decline in trading value.