Nigerian equities snap 11-day losing streak as FTSE Russell confirms Frontier Market reclassification

The Nigerian equities market rebounded on Thursday, August 27, 2026, ending an 11-day consecutive losing streak, as investor sentiment was buoyed by FTSE Russell’s confirmation of Nigeria’s reclassification from “Unclassified” to Frontier Market status.

The benchmark NGX All-Share Index (ASI) advanced 0.20% to close at 239,156.09 points, up from 238,682.92 points in the previous session, gaining 473.17 points during the session.

Market capitalisation rose to N154.44 trillion from N154.14 trillion, adding approximately N305.56 billion to investor wealth, while the market’s year-to-date return improved to 53.69%.

The rebound, though welcome after more than a week of sustained profit-taking, was driven primarily by strength in banking stocks rather than broad-based buying, with market breadth remaining firmly negative even as the index posted its first gain in nearly two weeks.

Market summary:

All-Share Index (ASI): 239,156.09 points, up 0.20%.

Market capitalisation: N154.44 trillion, up 0.20%.

Market value gained: Approximately N305.56 billion.

Year-to-date (YTD) market return: +53.69%.

Trading volume: 499.96 million shares, down 31.83%.

Market turnover (value traded): N35.15 billion, up 1.80%.

Total deals: 40,323, down 18.06%.

Market breadth: 20 stocks gained during the session, while 39 declined.

Top 5 Gainers:

Omatek: up 9.60% to N1.37, from N1.25.

Cornerstone Insurance: up 9.18% to N5.35, from N4.90.

AXA Mansard: up 9.09% to N12.00, from N11.00.

Abbey Mortgage Bank: up 6.25% to N8.50, from N8.00.

FirstHoldCo: up 4.65% to N135.00, from N129.00.

Top 5 Losers:

Fidson Healthcare: down 9.98% to N75.80, from N84.20.

International Energy Insurance: down 9.84% to N2.84, from N3.15.

Learn Africa: down 9.84% to N8.70, from N9.65.

DAAR Communications: down 8.61% to N1.38, from N1.51.

Legend Internet: down 8.43% to N3.80, from N4.15.

Driving the numbers:

The FUGAZ (First HoldCO, UBA, GTCO, Access HoldCo, and Zenith) banking stocks were the session’s clear bright spot, with several large lenders closing sharply higher on the back of the FTSE Russell news.

FirstHoldCo led the charge, advancing 4.65% to close at N135.00 from N129.00.

Access Holdings gained 4.36% to N28.75.

UBA advanced 3.74% to N45.80.

GTCO added 0.31% to N128.00.

Zenith Bank edged up 0.08% to N119.50.

Sterling HoldCo rose 0.66% to N7.65 while Fidelity Bank gained 0.26% to N18.95 to support Tier 1 banking rally.

Not every bank participated in the rally, however. Wema Bank declined 1.75% to N28.00, Jaiz Bank fell 1.28% to N7.70, and FCMB eased 0.90% to N11.00, underscoring that the buying interest was concentrated in a handful of the largest names.

The insurance sector was sharply divided, producing both some of the day’s biggest gainers and losers.

Cornerstone Insurance and AXA Mansard both surged over 9%, with Guinea Insurance adding 4.05% and Sovereign Trust Insurance up 1.18%.

On the other side, NEM Insurance dropped 7.19%, Regal Insurance fell 7.06%, and SUNU Assurances declined 6.89%, alongside the steep loss in International Energy Insurance.

Among other large-cap names, Nestlé Nigeria eased 0.35% to N2,830.

Nigerian Breweries dipped 0.14% to N69.40.

Aradel Holdings was roughly flat, down 0.09% to N1,373.

Oando declined 0.88% to N33.70, and NGX Group fell 0.79% to N125.00.

Sector performance:

Sectoral performance was mixed. The Banking Index led all sectors, surging 1.58% to close at 2,486.66 points from 2,447.97 points, providing the strongest support to the broader market.

The Insurance Index was broadly flat, up just 0.03% to 1,070.79 points.

The Consumer Goods Index was the weakest performer, declining 0.20% to 4,020.36 points.

The Oil & Gas Index eased 0.07% to 4,951.06 points.

The Commodity Index dipped 0.03% to 1,687.55 points.

The Industrial Index remained broadly unchanged at 10,378.90 points.

Market breadth stayed weak throughout the session, with 39 decliners outpacing 20 advancers, even as the headline index posted a gain, underscoring that the rally was concentrated in a narrow pocket of large-cap names.

Volume and value contribution:

Total volume traded fell 31.83% to 499.96 million shares, a drop of about 233.39 million shares, while deal count declined 18.06% to 40,323 transactions.

Turnover value, however, edged up 1.80% to N35.15 billion, suggesting that although fewer shares changed hands, the average value of transactions was higher.

This suggests buying interest in higher-value stocks or larger transactions rather than broad market participation.

What you should know:

Thursday’s rebound follows an 11-session losing streak that had erased over N5 trillion in market value since the market’s record August 10 peak.

The FTSE Russell reclassification news was a timely catalyst for renewed investor confidence, particularly around banking names.

The concentration of gains in the FUGAZ names of FirstHoldCo, UBA, GTCO, Access Holdings, Zenith and heavily weighted stocks, was enough to lift the index even as nearly twice as many stocks declined as advanced.

With several major non-bank blue chips, including Nestlé, Nigerian Breweries, Aradel Holdings, and Oando, remaining mildly negative, the durability of Thursday’s rebound will likely depend on whether buying interest broadens beyond banking stocks in the sessions ahead.

Despite weak market breadth suggesting fragile recovery, the market is expected to sustain its positive momentum as investor sentiment is set to improve further on the back of the FTSE Russell reclassification confirmation.