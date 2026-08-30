Dangote Sugar, 28% below its high, trades at 493x. Is it cheap?

Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc stock closed at N69 as of August 28, 2026, about 28% below its 52-week high of N95.80. For some stocks, a decline of that size leaves them cheaper

Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc stock closed at N69 as of August 28, 2026, about 28% below its 52-week high of N95.80. For some stocks, a decline of that size leaves them cheaper

At N69 per share and trailing earnings per share of just N0.14; investors are paying about 493 times what the company earned over the last 12 months. In simple terms, investors are paying N493 for every N1 of earnings, and that ordinarily sounds expensive

Typically, a stock is considered expensive when investors are paying a high price relative to what the company earns.

Although a high P/E does not automatically mean a stock is a bad investment. Investors may be willing to pay a high multiple because they expect the company’s earnings to grow rapidly in the future. Similarly, a stock that has fallen sharply can still appear expensive if its current earnings have fallen even faster.

For Dangote Sugar, the share price has fallen 28% from its high, but its trailing earnings are also depressed by the losses recorded in previous years.

To understand why, we need to look at what happened to the business. After making profits of N22.1 billion in 2021 and N54.7 billion in 2022, Dangote Sugar slipped into losses in 2023, 2024 and 2025, accumulating about N330 billion in losses over the three years.

The losses, however, were not simply because the company could no longer make money from selling sugar.

In 2023, for example, Dangote Sugar still generated N72.7 billion in operating profit. The problem was what happened after that: net finance costs reached N191.1 billion, largely because of foreign exchange losses. This overwhelmed the profit generated by the underlying business.

The pressure continued into 2024, when the company recorded a N192.6 billion loss, before narrowing the loss to N64.1 billion in 2025. But even in 2025, the underlying business was improving, with operating profit rising to N96.1 billion.

Then H1 2026 brought a much bigger change. Dangote Sugar returned to profit, recording N41.5 billion in profit after tax, compared with a N24.3 billion loss in H1 2025. EPS also swung from a N2 loss to N3.42.

This is important because the 493x trailing P/E is looking backwards at a company whose earnings have changed significantly.

The more useful question now is whether the H1 2026 recovery can continue and what the stock would be worth if it does.

Let us look at the latest results: H1 2026

The H1 2026 results provide the first real indication of what Dangote Sugar could earn if the turnaround continues.

The company made N41.5 billion in profit after tax in the first six months of 2026, compared with a N24.3 billion loss a year earlier. EPS also recovered to N3.42, from a N2 loss per share.

If Dangote Sugar simply repeats its first-half performance in the second half, 2026 EPS would come to N6.84.

At the current share price of N69, investors would therefore be paying about 10.1 times those annualized earnings. That is a very different picture from the 493x trailing P/E.

The difference exists because trailing earnings still contain the company’s loss-making period. In contrast, the annualized figure assumes the much stronger earnings performance seen in H1 2026 continues.

This does not mean the stock is suddenly cheap. It means the market’s trailing P/E is looking at the past while investors are increasingly interested in what Dangote Sugar can earn going forward.

But can the recovery continue?

This is where investors need to be careful. Dangote Sugar’s H1 recovery was driven by a combination of lower production costs and lower finance costs.

Revenue actually fell 8.9%, but cost of sales fell much faster, by 21.3%.

Gross profit consequently jumped 81.6%, while operating profit increased 141.5%.

The reduction in finance costs was equally important. Net finance costs fell to N47.5 billion, compared with N62.1 billion in H1 2025.

Management’s own outlook is cautiously positive. In its 2025 annual report, Dangote Sugar said it remained “cautiously confident” about its financial performance in 2026 and continued to identify backward integration as the cornerstone of its strategy.

In 2024, Dangote Sugar stated in a press release that its longer-term goal is to produce 1.5 million tonnes of refined sugar annually from locally grown sugarcane, reducing its dependence on imported sugar and exposure to foreign exchange.

The target is still some way off, so it would be premature to say the strategy has fully delivered.

The company suffered a N208.9 billion exchange loss in 2024, which fell to N46.7 billion in 2025, while finance costs declined further in H1 2026.

That improvement is encouraging, but it does not yet prove that the recovery is permanent. Some of the benefits appear to have come from the more stable foreign-exchange environment that emerged in 2025.

For the recovery to continue, Dangote Sugar will need to sustain its improved margins and lower finance costs even if FX conditions become less favourable.

So, is Dangote Sugar expensive at N69?

Dangote Sugar is not cheap at N69, but the 493x P/E makes it look more expensive than the underlying recovery may justify.

The stock is already pricing in some improvement, trading at roughly 4.9x book value with a market capitalisation of about N838 billion.

The real question is whether earnings can grow fast enough to make today’s price look cheap in hindsight.

But there is another issue for shareholders: returns. The stock is up 15% year-to-date but had fallen 12% in August as of August 27. The company has not paid a dividend since 2022, while retained losses stood at N148.2bn at H1 2026

At the H1 2026 profit run-rate, it would take roughly seven quarters to exit the retained loss assuming earnings remain at that level, and none is absorbed by other adjustments.

That means the earnings recovery may come well before the dividend recovery. For investors buying today, the bet is therefore not just that Dangote Sugar can return to profit, but that it can sustain those profits long enough to rebuild shareholders’ equity and eventually resume cash returns.