FG approves recruitment of 3,252 PTA teachers into federal public service

The Federal Government has approved the recruitment of 3,252 verified Parent-Teacher Association teachers into the federal public service.

The Federal Government has approved the recruitment of 3,252 verified Parent-Teacher Association teachers into the federal public service.

The approval will absorb educators who have taught in Unity and Technical Colleges across the country for up to 25 years without permanent government appointments.

Minister of Education Dr. Tunji Alausa made the announcement on Thursday in Abuja, describing it as a landmark intervention that addresses a persistent teacher shortage in Federal Unity Colleges.

The approved teachers were verified across three cadres: Education Officers, Assistant Education Officers, and Technical Instructors, following a comprehensive nationwide screening exercise conducted by an inter-ministerial committee before recommending them for regularisation.

What the minister is saying

Alausa said the recruitment reflects a dual purpose: addressing the teacher deficit in federal schools while honouring the service of educators who have contributed to the system without the job security their colleagues in the public service enjoy.

“The President has approved the recruitment of teachers. Priority will be given to absorbing verified PTA teachers, many of whom have served in our Federal Unity Colleges and Federal Technical Colleges for almost 25 years,” he said.

“This administration is determined to ensure that every child in our Federal Unity Colleges is taught by qualified, motivated and professionally supported teachers,” he added.

He assured all verified PTA teachers that the regularisation exercise would be conducted transparently, fairly, and in full compliance with established public service rules and due process requirements.

On the broader significance of the approval, Alausa said investing in teachers remains central to building a stronger educational system.

“The quality of any nation’s education cannot exceed the quality of its teachers,” he said, reaffirming the ministry’s commitment to implementing reforms that strengthen the teaching profession and improve learning outcomes across Federal Unity Colleges.

The recruitment followed a verification exercise coordinated by an inter-ministerial committee, which carefully screened eligible PTA teachers before recommending them for absorption into the federal workforce.

Alausa said integrating experienced PTA teachers into the federal workforce would preserve institutional knowledge, strengthen classroom instruction, and improve educational standards across Unity Colleges nationwide.

Educational stakeholders have consistently identified teacher shortages as one of the most critical challenges confronting Federal Unity Colleges, making Thursday’s approval one of the most significant workforce interventions in the sector under the current administration.

Get up to speed

The recruitment of 3,252 PTA teachers is the latest in a series of Federal Government initiatives aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s education sector by addressing teacher shortages and improving the quality of teaching in public schools.

Last year, the Federal Ministry of Education trained 270 technical teachers and instructors in digital literacy pedagogy and trade-specific skills during a 21-day programme held in Ibadan.

The training was designed to strengthen Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) by equipping educators with the skills needed to meet the demands of an evolving workforce.

At the time, Minister of Education Dr. Tunji Alausa said the programme reflected the government’s commitment to building a stronger technical education system, stressing that skilled educators are essential to fostering innovation and preparing Nigerian students to compete in the global economy.

The latest approval to absorb long-serving PTA teachers into the federal public service builds on these reforms.

What you should know

The government’s education reforms have also extended beyond teacher recruitment and capacity building to improving digital infrastructure in schools.

Earlier this year, the Federal Government announced plans to connect schools nationwide to reliable internet services to strengthen digital learning and expand access to modern educational tools.

The initiative was discussed during a high-level meeting between the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, and the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani.