JAMB approves one-time change of registered GSM numbers, email addresses

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has approved a one-time update of registered GSM numbers and email addresses for candidates who have lost access to their original contact details.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has approved a one-time update of registered GSM numbers and email addresses for candidates who have lost access to their original contact details.

The Board announced the policy on its official X page on Monday, saying the service commenced on September 21, 2026.

The revised policy allows candidates with genuine cases to update their registered phone numbers or email addresses through a secure process at designated JAMB centres.

What JAMB is saying

JAMB said the service is available only at designated Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres, including Professional Test Centres (PTC), Professional Registration Centres (PRC) and State Offices where applicable.

The service is intended for candidates who have lost access to the GSM numbers or email addresses linked to their JAMB records.

“Lost access to your registered SIM or email? JAMB has reviewed its policy to allow candidates with genuine cases to update their GSM number and/or email address through a secure and controlled process.”

“The service commenced on 21 September 2026 and is available only at designated JAMB CBT (PTC/PRC) Centres, including State Offices where applicable,” the statement read in part.

Candidates must undergo identity and biometric verification before their registered contact details can be changed.

The service can only be accessed once, meaning candidates are expected to ensure that the new phone number or email address they provide is accurate and accessible.

JAMB advised candidates to use only designated centres and avoid unauthorised individuals or unofficial channels when seeking to update their contact information.

Get up to speed

The contact-update policy comes as JAMB continues to expand technology-driven services for candidates and admission processing.

In August, the Board introduced an online system allowing 2026 UTME candidates to verify and upload their O’Level results without visiting a CBT centre.

Candidates can initiate the process from home, while JAMB verifies their results directly with examination bodies such as the West African Examinations Council (WAEC).

JAMB and WAEC fixed the O’Level result verification fee at N4,000, payable once during the tertiary admission process.

Candidates who complete the verification will not need to pay their institutions for another verification, as the result can be used for screening, admission processing and other administrative purposes.

The changes form part of JAMB’s wider move towards digital services and verification processes for candidates.

What you should know

JAMB is responsible for conducting the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and coordinating admissions into Nigeria’s tertiary institutions.

For the 2026 UTME, 2,243,816 candidates registered nationwide, with Lagos recording the highest number of registrations at 321,814.

JAMB expanded its approved examination infrastructure to about 1,000 centres nationwide for the 2026 UTME, compared with fewer than 800 in 2025.

The Board projected N23.8 billion in internally generated revenue for 2026.

It also expected to remit N6 billion to the Federation Account as operating surplus.

Candidates seeking to change their registered GSM number or email address must therefore use the designated JAMB centres and complete the required verification, as the update is available only once.