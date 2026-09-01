JAMB, WAEC fix N4,000 fee for O’Level result verification

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) have fixed the fee for O’Level result verification at N4,000, payable once during the tertiary admission process.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) have fixed the fee for O’Level result verification at N4,000, payable once during the tertiary admission process.

The two examination bodies disclosed this in a joint statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Under the arrangement, candidates whose admissions are coordinated by JAMB will verify their WAEC results once through JAMB, after which the verified result will be made available to the institution where they are seeking admission.

What they are saying

JAMB and WAEC said the N4,000 fee would be paid through the specified JAMB platform and not through candidates’ preferred tertiary institutions.

“The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) have clarified that candidates seeking admission into tertiary institutions will pay N4,000 once for verification of their O’Level results.”

“The two examination bodies made the clarification in a joint statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja, following consultations on the recently introduced policy for verification of West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE/O’Level) results,” the NAN report read in part.

Candidates who successfully complete the verification will not be required to pay for another verification by their institutions, as the verified results will be shared by JAMB for screening, admission processing and other administrative purposes.

How the new verification system works

The arrangement is designed to prevent candidates from having to repeat the verification process when submitting their credentials to different tertiary institutions.

Candidates can initiate the verification process from home or any internet-enabled location.

JAMB will verify the WAEC result and make the outcome available to the relevant tertiary institution.

The verified result can then be used for screening and admission-related processes.

JAMB and WAEC said the system is intended to reduce costs, simplify the admission process and protect the integrity of candidates’ academic records.

The examination bodies encouraged candidates seeking admission to take advantage of the JAMB-provisioned Verification Service to verify their WASSCE O’Level results once.

Get up to speed

JAMB recently introduced an online system allowing 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidates to verify and upload their O’Level results without visiting a Computer-Based Test (CBT) centre.

The development was announced by Fabian Benjamin, JAMB’s Acting Director, Public Affairs and Protocol, in a statement issued on August 24, 2026.

Previously, candidates generally had to visit JAMB-accredited CBT centres to upload their O’Level results, with the process involving manual entry of examination details and grades.

The new system allows direct verification between JAMB’s e-Facility platform and examination bodies.

Candidates can initiate the process from home.

The system is designed to reduce errors, fraudulent or unverified certificates and misplaced paper results.

JAMB said it would also reduce unnecessary visits to CBT centres during periods of high patronage and network congestion.

The Board said results can now be checked directly against examination body records before being uploaded to candidates’ profiles.

What you should know

JAMB remains responsible for conducting the UTME and coordinating the central admission process into Nigeria’s tertiary institutions.

For the 2026 UTME, 2,243,816 candidates registered nationwide, with Lagos recording the highest number at 321,814, followed by Kaduna with 303,498 and the Federal Capital Territory with 302,963.

Ogun recorded 137,156 registrations.

Oyo recorded 122,662.

Rivers recorded 105,584.

JAMB projected N23.8 billion in internally generated revenue for 2026.

The Board also expanded its examination infrastructure ahead of the 2026 UTME, increasing approved examination centres to about 1,000 nationwide from fewer than 800 in 2025.