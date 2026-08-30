NABTEB sets deadline for 2026 November/December exam registration

The National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) has set September 10, 2026, as the deadline for registration for its November/December certificate examinations.

The National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) has set September 10, 2026, as the deadline for registration for its November/December certificate examinations.

The development was disclosed in a statement issued on Sunday in Benin by Uchechukwu Olisah, Assistant Director, Media/Protocol, NABTEB.

The board, however, said registration for the December Modular Trades Certificate Examination would remain open until September 30, 2026.

What NABTEB is saying

The deadline applies to candidates sitting for the National Business Certificate (NBC), National Technical Certificate (NTC), Advanced National Business Certificate (ANBC) and Advanced National Technical Certificate (ANTC) examinations.

Olisah said registration for the NBC, NTC, ANBC and ANTC examinations commenced on Aug. 10, urging candidates who had yet to register to complete the process before the deadline.

“Prospective candidates and other stakeholders are advised to complete their registration before the respective deadlines,” he said.

He said the registration fee for the NBC/NTC examinations is N22,500, while candidates registering for the ANBC/ANTC examinations are required to pay N25,500.

Registration for the December Modular Trades Certificate Examination costs N6,000.

The NABTEB spokesperson urged prospective candidates, schools, technical and vocational institutions, apprenticeship centres and other stakeholders to comply with the board’s approved registration requirements.

He also advised candidates to obtain registration information only through NABTEB’s authorised channels to avoid “errors, delays or complications” during the registration process.

According to Olisah, the examinations form part of NABTEB’s mandate to provide competency-based assessment and certification in business and technical education.

He added that the examinations are aimed at supporting skilled manpower development while promoting technical and vocational education and training as a pathway to economic empowerment and self-reliance.

Get up to speed

NABTEB has been reviewing its technical education programmes and examination processes, with recent developments covering enrolment, examination performance, curriculum and digitalisation.

The board has also announced plans to digitalise its examination processes, a move aimed at improving efficiency and strengthening the integrity of its examinations.

What you should know

The Federal Government is also taking steps to strengthen staffing in its technical and secondary schools as it seeks to improve the quality of public education.

In August 2026, the government approved the recruitment of 3,252 verified Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) teachers into the federal public service.

This included teachers who had served in Federal Unity Colleges and Federal Technical Colleges for years without permanent appointments.