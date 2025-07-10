The National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) has disclosed that only 9,389 out of the 24,074 candidates who sat for the 2025 entrance examination into Federal Technical Colleges scored 50% and above.

This was disclosed by Dr Aminu Mohammed, NABTEB Registrar and Chief Executive Officer, during the announcement of the results on Wednesday in Benin.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the announcement marked the beginning of a three-day exercise for the selection and placement of qualified candidates into Federal Technical Colleges nationwide.

Breakdown of candidates’ performance

Providing a detailed breakdown of the performance, Dr Mohammed noted that the 9,389 candidates who passed represent just 39% of the total number of candidates. He noted that only 316 candidates, representing 1.31%, scored 70% and above.

“Furthermore, 316 candidates accounting for 1.31 per cent attained scores of 70% and above, while 14,685 candidates constituting 61% scored below 50%,” he said.

“Additionally, the results indicated that eight candidates representing 0.03 per cent achieved the highest rank,” he said

Call for merit-based placement

The NABTEB CEO urged stakeholders involved in the selection and placement exercise to prioritise merit in order to identify students who are best suited to benefit from Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

“I look forward to a fair, transparent and merit-based selection process that attracts the most talented and motivated students.

“By getting this process right, I am confident that we can set our students up for success and enhance the reputation of our institution,” he said.

Mohammed commended the Federal Government for its renewed commitment to technical and vocational education, as well as the efforts of the Minister of Education and the Minister of State for Education.

Speaking during the event, Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, who was represented by Dr Muibat Olodo, Director of Technology and Science Education, urged education administrators to faithfully implement government policies geared toward improving education outcomes.

“These policies… are aimed at improving the lot of children, colleges and the nation at large in spite of the daunting challenges,” Alausa stated.

He also announced the establishment of two additional Federal Technical Colleges in Enugu and Plateau states to increase access to technical education.

Alausa added that efforts are ongoing to establish three new colleges, with the goal of ensuring that all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory have at least one Federal Technical College.

The event was also attended by principals of Federal Technical Colleges from across the country, officials of the Federal Ministry of Education, NABTEB staff, and other stakeholders involved in technical education development.