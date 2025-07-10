Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI), the parent company of the Ecobank Group, has formally launched its $250 million Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital issuance following shareholder approval at its Extraordinary General Meeting held on May 28, 2025, in Lomé.

The capital raise, which commenced on July 9, will span a 10-day period through private placement of contingent convertible notes.

According to ETI, this strategic initiative is designed to reinforce the group’s capital adequacy, fortify its financial resilience, and support long-term expansion across its pan-African banking operations.

Advisory Role and Strategic Intent

Company Secretary, Madibinet Cisse, confirmed that Renaissance Capital Africa has been appointed as transaction adviser for the issuance, underscoring ETI’s commitment to leveraging world-class financial expertise.

“This initiative marks an important milestone in our journey to sustainably grow the Ecobank Group and deepen our resilience across diverse markets,” Cisse stated.

The capital instrument qualifies as Additional Tier 1 (AT1), a category recognized under Basel III regulations and typically used by financial institutions to enhance their regulatory capital without diluting equity ownership.

Disclaimer and Regulatory Clarity

ETI emphasized that the announcement does not constitute an offer of securities for sale, nor a solicitation to purchase any of its financial instruments by the public. The issuance is being conducted exclusively via private placement.

The move comes at a time when several African banks are strengthening their capital bases ahead of tighter regulatory requirements and anticipated growth in regional banking integration.

Shareholders Granted Tiered Subscription Access

In an earlier statement on June 26, 2025, ETI disclosed that the AT1 instruments will be available for subscription on a tiered basis:

First priority will be granted to a maximum of 100 shareholders, allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

Second priority will be extended to other interested investors, subject to availability.

Regarding pricing mechanics, ETI noted: “The conversion price of the AT1 instrument shall be the higher of the 5-day Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) on the NGX at the time of conversion, converted to U.S. dollars using the prevailing exchange rate or a floor price of $0.01 per ordinary share.”

What You Should Know

ETI’s earlier $125 million offering in May was met with strong investor demand. The issuance attracted a peak order book of approximately $235 million, leading the issuer to upsize the deal by 25%.

The pricing was eventually set at 9.375%, which was 37.5 basis points inside the initial pricing guidance of 9.725%.

The offering followed a round of investor engagement that began with an announcement on April 14, 2025, and included a series of investor calls aimed at strengthening confidence in the Ecobank Group’s capital structure and regional banking strategy.