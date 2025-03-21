The National Business and Technical Examination Board (NABTEB) has announced plans to digitalise its examination processes to enhance operational efficiency and curb malpractices.

Dr Mohammed Aminu, the newly appointed Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of NABTEB, disclosed this plan on Thursday while addressing staff at the board’s headquarters in Benin City.

He pledged to fast-track the digitalisation of NABTEB’s examination processes to improve efficiency and minimize errors.

“We will accelerate the digitalisation of our examination processes, from registration to result processing and certificate issuance, to enhance efficiency and reduce errors,” he stated.

Dr Aminu revealed that NABTEB would expand the adoption of Computer-Based Testing (CBT), transitioning more subjects to digital platforms in response to global trends and the rising digital literacy among candidates.

Measures to Safeguard Exam Integrity

To ensure the credibility of NABTEB examinations, he noted that the board would implement various security measures, including biometric verification, encrypted question papers, and real-time monitoring systems to prevent examination malpractice.

Dr. Aminu emphasised that these measures would strengthen public confidence in NABTEB certificates while improving the technical and security aspects of its examinations.

The registrar also pledged to prioritise staff welfare through capacity-building programmes aimed at keeping them updated on global trends in educational assessment and administration.

He also stated that NABTEB will collaborate with schools, institutions, and industry partners to address challenges and enhance the system.

“NABTEB will further engage schools, technical institutions, government agencies, and industry partners to tackle challenges and drive systemic improvements,” he added.

Director of Special Duties, Olugbenga Ojogbede, described Dr. Aminu’s appointment as timely, expressing confidence in his leadership to advance Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

“With your experience and vision, we believe you will steer NABTEB to greater heights,” he stated, assuring full staff support for Aminu’s administration.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported that NABTEB had introduced electronic certificates (e-certificates) for candidates from 2017 to 2022, making it easier for them to access their results digitally.

NABTEB explained that the NABTEB Digital Certificate Platform (NDCP) was launched to simplify and expedite the process of issuing and retrieving certificates. The platform allows candidates worldwide to access their certificates online.

Employers and tertiary institutions can also verify the authenticity of certificates presented by job applicants or employees more efficiently on the platform.

Additionally, the Federal Ministry of Education has approved a policy transition from Federal Science and Technical Colleges (FSTCs) to Federal Technical Colleges (FTCs) to align with modern workforce demands.