The National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) has released the results of its November/December 2024 certificate examinations, with 67.56% of candidates obtaining five credits and above, including English Language and Mathematics.

NABTEB is a Nigerian examination body responsible for conducting technical and business-related assessments.

The board administers the National Business Certificate (NBC) and National Technical Certificate (NTC) for candidates pursuing technical and vocational education.

Dr. Nnasia Asanga, the Acting Registrar/Chief Executive Officer of NABTEB, announced that a total of 44,226 candidates sat for the examination and 29,880 candidates met the benchmark for academic and career progression.

“Out of the 44,226 candidates who sat for the NBC/ANBC and NTC/ANTC examinations, a total of 29,880 obtained five credits and above, including English Language and Mathematics, representing 67.56%.

“In addition, 42,431 candidates, which accounts for 95.94%, secured five credits and above, whether or not they included English and Mathematics,” he said.

Candidates can check their results and obtain more information on the NABTEB website: www.nabteb.gov.ng.

Decline in performance compared to 2023

Asanga noted a decline in overall performance when compared to the 2023 results, where 71.27% of candidates passed with five credits, including English and Mathematics.

“The performance in 2024 is lower than that of the 2023 November/December results, where 28,137 candidates, representing 71.27 per cent, achieved the same standard.

“However, in terms of five credits and above regardless of English and Mathematics, we recorded a slight increase compared to 94.93 per cent in 2023,” he explained.

Reduction in exam malpractice cases

The NABTEB registrar highlighted a reduction in examination malpractice due to the board’s efforts to maintain assessment integrity.

“0.53% of those who sat for the examinations were involved in malpractice, whereas 0.57 per cent was recorded in 2023,” he said.

Beyond the NBC/NTC results, Asanga emphasized NABTEB’s role in technical and vocational education, urging stakeholders to explore opportunities in the sector.

“NABTEB administers several important assessments, including the National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) for Technical Colleges, the National Skills Qualification (NSQ), and the Modular Trade Certificate (MTC), which equip candidates with practical competencies,” he said.

Introduction of electronic certificates

Asanga also announced that NABTEB had introduced electronic certificates (e-certificates) for candidates from 2017 to 2022, making it easier for them to access their results digitally.

He encouraged candidates, parents, and guardians to take advantage of the ongoing registration for the May/June 2025 in-school examinations.

“The dual benefits of NABTEB qualifications career progression and academic advancement cannot be overstated.

“I encourage all concerned stakeholders to ensure their wards register for our upcoming examinations,” he advised.

Asanga stated that the Federal Ministry of Education has approved a policy transition from Federal Science and Technical Colleges (FSTCs) to Federal Technical Colleges (FTCs) to align with modern workforce demands.

He also highlighted challenges affecting technical and vocational education, including funding constraints, perception and stigma surrounding Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), and curriculum development.