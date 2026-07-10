FG, NIMC to extend trusted digital identity to 80 million learners

The Federal Government is extending trusted digital identity coverage to nearly 80 million learners across Nigeria's education system, in collaboration with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

The Federal Government is extending trusted digital identity coverage to nearly 80 million learners across Nigeria’s education system, in collaboration with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

In an official notice on X, the Federal Ministry of Education noted that Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, the Education Minister made the disclosure during a meeting with NIMC Director General Engr. Bisoye Coker-Odusote in Abuja on Thursday.

The move comes as the ministry and the NIMC deepen collaboration to integrate identity and education data infrastructure.

What the FG is saying

Alausa said the Education Ministry has already integrated the National Learners’ Identification Number with the National Identification Number through the Nigeria Education Management Information System.

The integration, which links learner identity data with the national identity database, is designed to support education planning and equitable resource allocation.

It is also designed to support improved learning outcomes across all levels of Nigeria’s education system.

Alausa described the NIMC Act, 2026, as a landmark reform that will strengthen governance, improve public service delivery and deepen trust in digital identity systems across the country.

He said the integration of the Learners’ Identification Number with the National Identification Number through the Nigeria Education Management Information System provides verified education data that can support more accurate planning and resource distribution across the sector.

More insights

The minister noted that Nigeria’s education sector currently serves nearly 80 million learners across all levels, making it one of the largest beneficiary populations of any digital identity expansion initiative in the country.

Also speaking, NIMC Director General Coker-Odusote said the national identity database has already enrolled over 120 million Nigerians, with digital identity services continuing to expand nationwide.

The partnership between the Federal Ministry of Education and NIMC reflects a broader federal push to use digital identity infrastructure as a foundation for improving governance and service delivery across key sectors.

What you should know

The FG has been working to strengthen Nigeria’s education system through reforms aimed at improving learning outcomes, enhancing accountability, and using data-driven approaches to guide policy decisions.

Nairametrics earlier reported that the Federal Government declared June 29 to July 3, 2026, as National Learning Assessment Week, as Nigeria prepares to conduct its first nationwide learning assessment across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Federal Ministry of Education announced this in a statement signed by its Director of Press and Public Relations, Boriowo Folasade.

According to the ministry, the assessment is aimed at generating reliable data on students’ learning outcomes to guide educational planning, inform policy reforms, improve resource allocation, and strengthen learning outcomes across the country.