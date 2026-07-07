FG unveils Nigeria’s first Manu-Tech UniPod to drive manufacturing, innovation

The Federal Government has unveiled Nigeria's first Manufacturing Technology University Innovation Pod (Manu-Tech UniPod), an initiative aimed at supporting manufacturing, innovation, entrepreneurship and job creation.

The Federal Government has unveiled Nigeria’s first Manufacturing Technology University Innovation Pod (Manu-Tech UniPod), an initiative aimed at supporting manufacturing, innovation, entrepreneurship and job creation.

The disclosure was contained in a statement issued by the Federal Ministry of Education on Tuesday.

The facility, located at the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU) in Abia State, was developed through a partnership involving the Federal Government, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) and the Abia State Government.

What they are saying

According to the ministry, the Manu-Tech UniPod is intended to transform universities into centres for innovation, research commercialisation, technology transfer and enterprise development. It said the project is designed to strengthen Nigeria’s manufacturing ecosystem.

“Nigeria’s first Manufacturing Technology University Innovation Pod (Manu-Tech UniPod) has been inaugurated at the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike in Abia State. The project is a partnership involving the Federal Government, United Nations Development Programme, Tertiary Education Trust Fund and the Abia State Government.”

Speaking on behalf of Vice President Kashim Shettima, the Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Olatunji Alausa, said the project reflects the Federal Government’s commitment to repositioning universities as drivers of industrial development and economic growth.

Alausa said universities must evolve beyond teaching and research to nurture entrepreneurs, commercialise research and improve Nigeria’s industrial competitiveness.

He added that the initiative aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s vision of building a $1 trillion economy by 2030 by equipping young Nigerians with skills and innovation platforms to create businesses and jobs.

More insights

Other speakers at the inauguration highlighted the project’s potential to support manufacturing, innovation and entrepreneurship.

Abia State Governor Alex Otti said locating the country’s first Manu-Tech UniPod in the state reflects confidence in Abia’s growing reputation as a manufacturing hub.

UNDP Regional Director for Africa, Ahunna Eziakonwa, described the Innovation Pod as a platform that could unlock the creativity and innovative capacity of African youth.

UNDP Resident Representative in Nigeria, Elsie Attafuah, said the project aligns with the organisation’s efforts to support startups, innovators and high-growth enterprises across Africa.

Vice-Chancellor of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Prof. Ursula Akanwa, described the inauguration as a landmark achievement for the institution and said it would strengthen collaboration between academia and industry.

The speakers said the facility could improve research commercialisation and expand opportunities for innovation and enterprise development.

What you should know

The Manu-Tech UniPod is the latest in a series of Federal Government initiatives focused on technical education, innovation and workforce development.

In May 2025, the Federal Government launched the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programme, which attracted more than 90,000 applications within days of its launch, according to the Minister of Education.

The government also revised the TVET curriculum, adopting an 80:20 ratio that places greater emphasis on practical technical training.

Nigeria signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with China in 2025 to strengthen vocational education through technical partnerships, curriculum development and skills training.

In May 2026, the Federal Government partnered with Coursera to launch the Digital Training Academy (DTA), which aims to equip 36,000 young Nigerians with certifications in Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Cybersecurity, Cloud Computing and Software Engineering.