Top 10 most expensive private universities in Nigeria for 2025/2026

Across the sector, several institutions recorded updated fee structures for the current session, with variations across programmes and colleges. The figures reflect published undergraduate tuition rates for the 2025/2026 academic year.

Private universities in Nigeria have grown significantly over the last two decades, expanding from a handful of institutions to over 160 licensed universities, according to the National Universities Commission (NUC).

While private universities have always been more expensive compared with government-owned institutions, recent economic developments worsened by inflation and forex volatility have seen their fees go up even higher, and far beyond the reach of an average Nigerian parent.

For the 2025/2026 academic session, tuition fees across private universities range from about N525,000 to N11.99 million per session, depending on the institution and programme.

Medicine, Law, and Engineering remain in the highest-priced courses based on approved institutional fee schedules.

Across the sector, several institutions recorded updated fee structures for the current session, with variations across programmes and colleges. The figures reflect published undergraduate tuition rates for the 2025/2026 academic year.

Private universities operate within Nigeria’s broader higher education system, with students selecting institutions based on programme availability, capacity, and cost considerations.

The 2025/2026 academic session is currently ongoing, while the 2026/2027 admission cycle is expected to begin as universities commence post-UTME screenings following the release of JAMB results, which has already taken place.

10. Redeemer’s University

Redeemer’s University recorded undergraduate fees ranging from about N666,500 to N2,090,000 per session for the 2025/2026 academic year, depending on the programme and level of study.

The Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences ranges from about N846,500 to N1,636,300 per session, while Law remains the highest-priced programme, at about N1,141,500 to N2,090,000 per session. Engineering, computing, and related programmes typically fall between about N973,000 and N1,450,000, while management and social sciences range from about N884,000 to N1,200,000. Humanities courses such as English and Theatre Arts are generally priced between about N666,500 and N1,100,000 per session.

Redeemer’s University is owned by the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) and was granted its operational licence by the Federal Government on January 7, 2005. Academic activities began on October 11, 2005 at the Redemption Camp in Mowe, Ogun State, before the university moved to its permanent campus in Ede, Osun State in 2014.

The institution was founded under the leadership of Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

9. Babcock University

Babcock University recorded tuition fees ranging from about N813,036.90 to N2,001,987 per session for the 2025/2026 academic year, depending on the programme.

Law is the highest-priced programme at about N2,001,987, while Education is among the lowest at about N813,036.90. Most courses fall within the N800,000 to N1.5 million range, with medical and engineering programmes generally higher.

Students also pay for feeding and accommodation. Feeding costs N952,000 per session for a two-meal plan or N1.428 million for a three-meal plan, while accommodation ranges from about N397,712 to N564,180 per session.

The university is located in Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State, and is owned by the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Nigeria. It was founded in 1959 and became a full university in 1999 after approval by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

8. Covenant University (CU)

Covenant University recorded tuition fees ranging from about N1.71 million to N2.01 million per session for the 2025/2026 academic session, depending on the programme.

The lowest-priced courses, such as Industrial Relations and Human Resource Management and Marketing, are about N1.71 million, while most programmes in sciences, social sciences, and management fall between N1.73 million and N1.96 million.

Engineering courses, including Chemical, Civil, Computer, Electrical/Electronics, Mechanical, and Petroleum Engineering, are the highest-priced at about N2.01 million per session.

The fees cover tuition, examinations, ICT services, medical care, sports, registration, and identity card issuance.

The university is located in Canaanland, Ota, Ogun State, and is owned by the Living Faith Church Worldwide. It was founded by David Oyedepo and received its licence from the National Universities Commission (NUC) in 2002.

7. American University of Nigeria (AUN)

The American University of Nigeria recorded tuition fees ranging from about N2.44 million to N3.51 million per session for the 2025/2026 academic session, depending on the programme of study.

Standard programmes are priced at about N2.44 million per session, while specialised courses including Law, Engineering, Nursing, and Public Health rise to about N3.51 million per session.

The university is located in Yola, Adamawa State, and was founded in 2003 by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. It was initially established as ABTI American University before being renamed AUN in 2007. The institution operates a single campus covering over 2,500 acres of land donated by the late Alhaji (Dr.) Aliyu Musdafa, the 11th Lamido Adamawa.

It operates a liberal arts-based academic model, offering programmes across Law, Engineering, Computing, Economics, Social Sciences, and Health Sciences.

6. Bowen University

Bowen University recorded total fees ranging from about N615,900 to over N5.07 million per session for the 2025/2026 academic session, depending on the programme of study.

Medicine and Surgery (Pre-Clinical) is the highest-priced programme at about N5.07 million per session, while Nursing costs about N1.91 million, Medical Laboratory Science about N1.79 million, and Physiotherapy about N1.71 million.

Law is priced at about N2.39 million per session, while Engineering and computing programmes generally fall between N1.32 million and N1.45 million per session. Religious Studies and other arts or education-related courses are among the lowest, at about N615,900 per session.

The university is located in Iwo, Osun State, and is owned and operated by the Nigerian Baptist Convention (NBC). It was established in 2001 and is recognised as the first Baptist university in Africa.

The institution operates on a 1,300-acre campus and was named after Reverend Thomas Jefferson Bowen, an American missionary linked to the early Baptist mission in Nigeria.

5. Afe Babalola University (ABUAD)

Afe Babalola University recorded tuition fees ranging from about N1.1 million to N6.17 million per session for the 2025/2026 academic session, depending on the programme of study. Medicine and Surgery is the highest-priced programme at about N5.65 million to N6.17 million per session, while Dentistry ranges from about N3.31 million to N4.87 million.

Law costs between about N2.82 million and N3.79 million per session, while Pharmacy is priced between about N2.47 million and N3.29 million. Engineering programmes generally range from about N2.05 million to N2.59 million per session, while science and computing courses fall between about N1.35 million and N2.29 million.

The university is located in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, and was established in 2009 by Aare Afe Babalola (SAN). It operates as a non-profit institution licensed by the Federal Government of Nigeria and currently runs six colleges with over 8,000 students. The university was developed on its permanent site within about eight months and started with 101 students.

4. Lead City University (LCU)

Lead City University recorded tuition fees ranging from about N525,000 to N6.525 million per session for the 2025/2026 academic year, depending on the programme of study. Medicine is the highest-priced course at about N6.525 million per session, while Nursing Science costs about N3.575 million and Law about N2.575 million.

Software Engineering is priced at about N1.575 million, while most engineering and computing programmes such as Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical/Electronics Engineering, and related fields cost about N925,000 per session. Arts, social sciences, and education-related programmes generally fall within the N525,000 to N775,000 range per session.

The university is a private, non-profit institution located along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway (Toll Gate area) in Ibadan, Oyo State. It is owned by Eduserve Consult and was founded by Prof. Jide Owoeye, who serves as Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council. It is accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC) and operates a single main campus.

Originally named City University, Ibadan, it was renamed Lead City University in March 2005 and currently runs programmes across medicine, health sciences, engineering, computing, social sciences, management, and arts.

3. Nile University of Nigeria

Nile University of Nigeria, located in Abuja, recorded undergraduate fees ranging from N2.8 million to N6.5 million per session for the 2025/2026 academic year, depending on the programme.

Medicine and Surgery is at the top end of the fee structure at about N6.5 million per session, while Law is priced at about N4.25 million. Engineering, computing, and most social science programmes fall within the N3 million to N3.5 million range, while science-based courses such as Biochemistry and Biology are priced at about N2.8 million per session.

The university was established in 2009 to meet rising demand for tertiary education and operates a single main campus at Jabi Airport Bypass, Abuja, on a 113-hectare site equipped with modern classrooms, sports facilities, and student accommodation. It is owned by Honoris United Universities, a pan-African higher education network backed by Actis Capital, following its full acquisition in 2020.

Accommodation is not included in tuition, with on-campus housing ranging from about N1.1 million to N2.2 million per session depending on room type. Optional meal and laundry packages also add to overall student living costs.

2. Pan-Atlantic University (PAU)

Pan-Atlantic University recorded tuition and fees ranging from about N4.16 million to N6.37 million per session in the 2024/2025 academic year. Nairametrics could not access the official fee structure for the current 2025/2026 session.

However, the University has released 2026/2027 schedule, which shows fees ranging from about N6.58 million to N7.32 million for first-year students, while students from second year to final year pay between N4.9 million and N6.03 million per session, depending on the programme.

Pan-Atlantic University is a private, non-profit institution in Lagos State. It evolved from the Lagos Business School, established in 1991, and became a university in 2002 following NUC approval, with undergraduate studies commencing in 2004.

The university operates two campuses in Lagos: Ibeju-Lekki for undergraduate programmes and Ajah for postgraduate studies and the Lagos Business School.

It offers courses across management, media, social sciences, and technology-related disciplines, including Accounting, Business Administration, Economics, Finance, Mechatronics Engineering, Film and Multimedia, Strategic Communication, Data Science, Software Engineering, Computer Science, and Mass Communication, among others.

1. Wigwe University

Wigwe University ranked as the most expensive private university in Nigeria for the 2025/2026 academic session, with tuition ranging from N9.6 million to N11.99 million per session, depending on the programme. The highest fees are recorded in Engineering and Science and Computing courses, while Arts programmes are set at the lower end of the structure.

The university is located in Isiokpo, Rivers State and was founded by the late Nigerian banker Herbert Onyewumbu Wigwe. It received its operational licence from the National Universities Commission (NUC) on June 9, 2023, and commenced academic activities in 2024, with its first intake of students admitted in October 2024.

It operates four colleges comprising Arts, Management and Social Sciences, Science and Computing, and Engineering. Tuition is set at N9.6 million for Arts programmes and up to N11.99 million for the other colleges in the 2025/2026 session. Admission is also linked to a merit-based scholarship structure tied to JAMB scores, with discounts ranging between 30 percent and 60 percent depending on performance.

The university also features facilities such as an IAAF-standard athletics track, NBA-standard basketball courts, a FIFA-size football pitch, an on-campus cinema, breakout learning rooms, a student union lounge, and an outdoor amphitheatre. Accommodation costs range from N800,000 to N1.5 million per semester.