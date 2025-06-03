The Federal Government has received more than 90,000 applications for its Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) initiative, less than a week after the portal went live.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, via his official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Tuesday.

The TVET programme, officially launched on May 30, is part of the government’s efforts to equip Nigerians, especially young people, with market-relevant skills for employment and self-reliance.

Alausa described the interest in the initiative as a sign of growing awareness among Nigerians about the importance of skills training.

“We are thrilled by the overwhelming response to the TVET initiative with over 90,000 applications received within a week of the portal launch,” he said.

Registration issues and advice to applicants

The Minister acknowledged some complaints encountered by applicants during the registration process. He advised prospective applicants to ensure consistency in their personal identification details.

“Applicants are advised to ensure the names on their BVN and NIN match to avoid delays in submission.”

He added that the Ministry is currently addressing the issues raised to ensure a smoother application process for everyone.

Registration is ongoing via the official portal: http://tvet.education.gov.ng.

What you should know

The Federal Government of Nigeria is making bold strides to transform the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) sector to tackle youth unemployment and bridge the gap between education and industry demands.

According to Nairametrics, the government introduced a N45,000 monthly stipend for students attending technical colleges nationwide as part of a broader plan to revive the sector and encourage young Nigerians to pursue practical skills that boost their employability.

A key reform in the TVET curriculum now places 80% emphasis on practical, hands-on learning, with only 20% focused on theory to ensure that graduates are job-ready and equipped with relevant skills directly applicable in the workplace. In addition, Nigeria recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with China, targeting improvements in the quality and reach of vocational education through practical training partnerships.

To ensure educators are also prepared for this transition, the Ministry of Education has trained over 270 technical teachers and instructors in digital literacy and trade-specific skills.

The government has also updated the basic education curriculum to include 15 new vocational trades, broadening the scope for students to develop industry-relevant skills from an early stage. Complementing these efforts is the introduction of an artisan-led mentorship model across technical colleges, where experienced craftsmen mentor students, creating a valuable link between education and real-world expertise.