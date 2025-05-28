The Federal Government of Nigeria has announced a monthly stipend of N45,000 for students enrolled in technical colleges across the country, in a move to revamp the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) sector.

The initiative was disclosed by the Executive Secretary of the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), Prof. Idris Bugaje, during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja as part of the assessment of the second-year administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Prof. Bugaje said the initiative would fast-track the development of technical education and expand student enrollment at the sub-tertiary level.

“With this, young people will find it more attractive to come to a technical college, acquire skills qualifications, get jobs locally and even beyond the borders of Nigeria.”

“This way, the whole sector is being repositioned. We are at the moment facing what you may call either a resurrection or a rebirth of TVET,” he said.

Why this policy

According to Prof. Bugaje, the stipend is one of several support mechanisms aimed at encouraging more young Nigerians to choose technical education over conventional university degrees.

He noted that the technical education sector, once vibrant during colonial and early post-independence periods, has suffered years of neglect.

“During colonial days and the early part of our independence, TVET had received attention.

“But, since the 1980s, we have been going down the drain. That is why the number of technical colleges has dropped, from 129 at the moment, compared to 15,000 senior secondary schools in Nigeria,” he said.

Beyond the N45,000 monthly stipend, Bugaje said the government would also:

Cover teaching fees for students

Pay industry-based supervisors, known as “master class” instructors, where students undertake industrial attachments

Finance the cost of skill certification for students.

N120 billion grant for TVET students

The Executive Secretary further revealed that the Tinubu-led administration had approved a N120 billion grant to support the new TVET programme.

The funds will be disbursed through the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND).

“The N45,000 is not a loan, but a grant. Students who enjoy this are not going to pay back.

“We want to encourage more people to enroll in technical education,” he said.

To ensure sustainability, Bugaje noted that the Minister of Education is spearheading efforts to pass a legislative bill that would establish a National Skills Fund under a new Nigerian Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF).

“This was an idea we have been talking about in the past years, but the new minister has taken it up.

“The bill shall soon be presented in the National Assembly to establish the Nigerian Skills Qualification Framework and under it, the National Skills Fund.

“The National Skills Fund will continue to fund TVET institutions, not only those in government colleges, but also those in the private sector,” he stated.

What you should know

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration launched a robust initiative to revitalize Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) across Nigeria to equip the country’s youth with practical skills that address unemployment and drive economic growth.

As part of this mission, the government reformed the TVET curriculum to prioritize practical learning, dedicating 80% of the curriculum to hands-on training and only 20% to theoretical learning.

The federal government, earlier this year, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with China to strengthen Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) by equipping Nigerians with practical, hands-on skills, enhancing the quality of technical education, and improving the nationwide implementation of vocational training.