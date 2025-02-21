The Federal Ministry of Education has successfully trained 270 technical teachers and instructors in Digital Literacy Pedagogy and Trade-Specific skills to enhance technical and vocational education in Nigeria.

The 21-day training program, which took place in Ibadan, focused on equipping educators with the necessary knowledge and skills to meet the demands of the evolving workforce.

The Minister of Education, Dr Olatunji Alausa, emphasized the critical role of skilled educators in fostering innovation and preparing students for global competitiveness.

The minister, who was represented by Dr Muyibat Olodo, Director of Technology and Science Education, stated that the training was aimed at strengthening technical and vocational education in Nigeria.

“As technological advancements reshape industries and create new opportunities, the need for skilled professionals who can adapt and innovate becomes paramount.”

“technical and vocational education plays a pivotal role in this context as it equips individuals with the practical knowledge and skills necessary to excel in their respective fields.”

Alausa added that the initiative bridges the gap between theoretical knowledge and real-world applications, ensuring students are “not just educated but are also employable and industry-ready.”

Impact on educators and students

The minister stressed that well-trained educators play a crucial role in shaping the future of students.

“This training programme is not merely about acquiring new teaching methodologies, but rekindling the passion for skill development, embracing innovation, and preparing our students to be globally competitive.”

He further noted that the impact of skilled educators extends beyond classrooms, as students mentored by competent teachers often grow into entrepreneurs, innovators, and problem-solvers.

“This is because they had teachers who believed in their potential, the cornerstone of our educational system” and crucial in “shaping the future of our students and, consequently, our nation,” he stated.

The Oyo State Commissioner for Education, Prof. Salihu Adelabu, commended the Federal Government for prioritizing technical education through such training programs.

He urged participants to apply the knowledge gained, adding that Oyo State has revamped and remodeled all its technical colleges to support technical and vocational education.

Mrs Blessing Ogwu, National Coordinator of the Innovation Development and Effectiveness in the Acquisition of Skills (IDEAS) project, stated that the training was designed to bridge the skills gap in post-basic and informal education sectors.

“There is growing evidence that training of technical teachers and instructors can improve effectiveness in developing countries in a cost-effective manner and without compromising equity,” Ogwu said.