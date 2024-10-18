The Federal Government of Nigeria has announced a reform in the nation’s educational curriculum by introducing 15 skill acquisition courses for Primary and Junior Secondary Schools.

This new policy, set to begin in the 2025 academic year, will enable students to choose and specialize in one of these skills, gaining both theoretical and practical knowledge throughout their nine years of schooling, from Primary 1 to JSS 3.

According to a statement by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) via their official X account, “Students will choose a particular skill out of the 15 and obtain both theoretical and practical knowledge before promotion to another class.”

NBTE added that “Students will be able to choose one skill from Primary 1 to JSS 3, starting from 2025.”

Here are the 15 skills that will be introduced into the curriculum:

Plumbing

Tiling and Floor Works

POP Installation

Event Decoration and Management

Bakery and Confectioneries

Hairstyling

Makeup

Interior Design

GSM Repairs

Satellite/TV Antenna Installation

CCTV, Intercom Installation, and Maintenance

Solar Installation and Maintenance

Garment Making

Agriculture and Processing (including crop production, beekeeping, horticulture, sheep and goat farming, poultry, and rabbit farming)

Basic Digital Literacy (IT and Robotics)

Teacher training

NBTE highlighted the critical role of teacher preparation in the successful implementation of this policy shift.

According to the board, one of the key priorities will be to ensure that educators are not only trained but also retrained periodically to stay updated with the evolving demands of the various skill areas being introduced.

“Teachers will be trained, retrained and employed in both public and private schools all over the Country.” They said.

This extensive teacher development program will be rolled out across both public and private schools nationwide.

NBTE noted that having well-prepared instructors is essential to delivering the practical and theoretical knowledge students will require over the nine-year span of their skill acquisition journey.

Why this is happening

The introduction of skill acquisition into the school curriculum aligns with Nigeria’s focus on fostering entrepreneurship and self-reliance among its youth, especially in light of the country’s rising unemployment challenges.

Nigeria’s unemployment rate in the first quarter of 2024 rose to 5.3%, reflecting a 0.3-percentage point increase from 5.0% in the third quarter of 2023, as reported by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The survey revealed that males faced an unemployment rate of 4.3%, while females experienced a significantly higher rate of 6.2%. Urban areas were particularly affected, with an unemployment rate of 6.0%, compared to 4.3% in rural areas.

The data also highlighted concerning trends in youth unemployment, which, despite a slight drop to 8.4% from 8.6% in the previous quarter, remains a pressing issue.

When analyzing unemployment by educational attainment, individuals with post-graduate education had a low unemployment rate of 2.0%, while those with post-secondary education faced a much higher rate of 9.0%.

Additionally, individuals with secondary education experienced an unemployment rate of 6.9%, and those with primary education stood at 4.0%.

These statistics highlight the urgent need for an educational reform that equips young Nigerians with practical skills that are relevant to the job market.

This move aims to tackle the high unemployment rate and reduce dependence on white-collar jobs by equipping students with hands-on skills in demand in today’s economy.