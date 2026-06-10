The Edo State Government has ordered the immediate closure of three secondary schools in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area following a security alert warning of a planned abduction of students.

The Edo State Government has ordered the immediate closure of three secondary schools in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area following a security alert warning of a planned abduction of students.

The directive was issued in a circular from the State Ministry of Education and signed by its Permanent Secretary, Mr. Enodolomwanyi Otamere, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The decision was taken after intelligence reports from the Department of State Services (DSS) indicated a credible threat targeting schools in the area.

What they are saying

According to the circular dated June 9, the affected schools include Ososo Grammar School, Ososo Comprehensive High School, and Makeke Secondary School. The Ministry of Education said it acted on credible intelligence indicating a threat to lives and property.

“The Edo Government has ordered the immediate closure of three secondary schools in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area following intelligence reports of a kidnap threat against students.

“The directive, contained in a circular issued by the State Ministry of Education and signed by its Permanent Secretary, Mr Enodolomwanyi Otamere, said the affected schools were Ososo Grammar School, Ososo Comprehensive High School and Makeke Secondary School,” the NAN report stated.

The DSS intelligence memo dated June 5 reportedly revealed that suspected bandits were planning to target schoolchildren after previous attempts to abduct high-value individuals failed to yield expected ransom returns.

The Permanent Secretary also confirmed that all academic and non-academic activities in the affected schools have been suspended indefinitely until the security situation improves.

More insights

The report notes that the DSS intercepted communications between two suspected bandits allegedly discussing plans to abduct students as a means of attracting higher ransom payments and government attention.

The agency also reported the arrest of a 25-year-old suspect who was allegedly conducting surveillance around Makeke Secondary School.

The DSS recommended increased deployment of security personnel around schools in Edo North Senatorial District.

It called for stronger collaboration between security agencies, vigilante groups, and local hunters.

It also advised intensified patrols and monitoring of vulnerable communities.

The Edo state government confirmed that WASSCE candidates in the affected schools will still sit for their examinations under strict security arrangements.

School principals were directed to ensure the safe release of students to parents and guardians while securing school premises and maintaining communication with relevant authorities.

Get up to speed

Nigeria has continued to witness repeated mass abductions targeting schools and communities, particularly in the northern region, where armed groups operate across rural and semi-urban areas. The recent pattern of attacks has raised renewed concerns about student safety nationwide.

Nairametrics earlier reported that suspected Islamist militants abducted 42 pupils from a school and nearby homes in Askira-Uba Local Government Area of Borno State, according to a Reuters report.

On May 15, 2026, armed men attacked schools in Ahoro Esiele/Esiele and Yawota communities in Oriire LGA, abducting about 39 pupils and seven teachers. One teacher, Michael Oyedokun, later died in captivity.

In November 2025, armed groups abducted more than 300 students and 12 teachers from St. Mary’s Catholic School in Papiri, Niger State.

One of the most referenced cases remains the 2014 Chibok abduction in Borno State, where over 270 schoolgirls were kidnapped by Boko Haram, drawing global attention.

These recurring incidents continue to highlight the persistent vulnerability of schools and rural communities to organised criminal groups.

What you should know

Kidnapping has increasingly evolved into a structured criminal economy in Nigeria, driven largely by ransom payments and expanding networks of armed groups operating across multiple regions, according to security analyses.

SBM Intelligence estimated that kidnappers demanded about N48 billion between July 2024 and June 2025, but received only N2.57 billion in ransom payments.

The report recorded 4,722 abductions across 997 incidents within the period, with at least 762 deaths reported.

The Northwest accounted for 42.6% of incidents and 62.2% of victims, making it the epicentre of the crisis.

Zamfara State recorded the highest number of victims at 1,203, largely due to repeated mass abductions in rural communities.

The report also noted that kidnapping activities are increasingly linked with wider banditry operations, including forced labour in farming and mining areas controlled by armed groups.

In response to rising insecurity, President Bola Tinubu approved an increase in Nigeria Police Force recruitment from 30,000 to 50,000 officers to strengthen internal security. He also approved the deployment of 1,000 forest guards following recent abduction incidents aimed at improving surveillance in forested and high-risk areas.