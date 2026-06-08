Nigeria is facing a 1 million-bed student housing shortage even as it holds Africa’s largest purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) pipeline, according to a report by Fortren & Company.

Nigeria is facing a 1 million-bed student housing shortage even as it holds Africa’s largest purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) pipeline, according to a report by Fortren & Company.

The Africa Student Housing Report examined Africa’s purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) sector across four key markets: Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, and Ghana.

The report showed that Africa’s PBSA sector remained structurally undersupplied, with only about 250,000 formal beds available across the continent despite a student population of about 25 million, highlighting a persistent gap between demand and supply.

What the report is saying

The report provides a comparative overview of Africa’s student housing market, showing persistent shortages across key countries despite growing investment activity. It highlights Nigeria as both the most constrained market and the one with the most active development pipeline.

Africa has about 250,000 formal student beds compared to roughly 25 million students across the continent.

Nigeria has a student housing deficit estimated at over 1 million beds, with less than 9% of students accommodated in formal housing.

Nigeria’s completed PBSA stock stands at about 2,839 beds, despite a pipeline exceeding 45,000 beds.

Over 90% of Nigerian students depend on informal off-campus housing, often overcrowded and inconsistent in pricing.

The report stated that “Nigeria represents one of the most undersupplied student housing markets in Sub-Saharan Africa, with an estimated deficit exceeding 1 million beds.”

It added that Nigeria leads Africa in development pipeline activity, reflecting strong investor interest despite structural constraints.

More insights

Across Africa, South Africa remains the most developed PBSA market, accounting for about 91.8% of formal student housing stock, supported by structured financing systems and deeper capital markets.

Kenya and Ghana are also expanding gradually, driven by institutional developers and rising demand from growing student populations. Kenya has recorded notable progress through structured investment vehicles, while Ghana is slowly increasing supply to meet institutional needs.

The report shows that average occupancy across the four markets is about 95%, reflecting consistently strong demand. It also highlights significant differences in rental pricing, with more mature markets commanding higher rents compared to emerging ones.

However, growth remains constrained by weak PPP frameworks in several countries, limited access to long-term institutional capital, and elevated development risks associated with student housing projects.

What you should know

Nigeria’s student housing deficit has built up over decades of rising enrolment and limited expansion of on-campus accommodation, largely due to funding constraints in public institutions. This has left existing facilities overstretched, pushing many students into off-campus housing around tertiary institutions.

Private developers such as Student Accommod8 and Advent Limited are gradually entering the market alongside public-private partnership efforts to close the gap. A key intervention is the Renewed Hope Student Housing Project, aimed at expanding hostel capacity across public tertiary institutions nationwide.

The project targets 38,400 bed spaces across 24 institutions, including universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education, with each site delivering 1,600 beds and modern student facilities. The pilot at the University of Calabar has been completed, while six other sites are under construction across the country, with several others progressing at different stages.

Beyond student housing, Nigeria’s broader residential market also faces pressure from housing shortages and rising rents in major cities, worsening affordability around tertiary institutions. With over 2.1 million students in public tertiary institutions, the gap highlights the need for stronger public and private sector participation in student accommodation delivery.