The Federal Government, through the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has inaugurated Volunteers Expert Groups (VEGs) for the National Digital Skills Strategy (NDSS).

The groups are set up to position Nigeria as a global digital talent factory and bridge the digital skills gap in the country.

The Director-General of NITDA Kashifu Inuwa, who inaugurated the groups on Wednesday via a virtual event, described the development as a momentous milestone in the government’s efforts to engage with vibrant and talented experts across different IT domains, aimed at co-creating the NDSS.

He urged them to come up with a comprehensive strategy for setting up standards and developing Digital Literacy & Skills in the country, as well as developing IT professional skills of different proficiency levels. The NITDA Boss asserted that the NDSS will focus on balancing the gaps between the digital skills supply pipeline and in-demand skill sets required for the future of work.

Composition of the groups: Speaking earlier in her welcoming address, the Acting Director, of the Digital Literacy and Capacity Building Department at NITDA, Dr Amina Sambo Magaji, stated that there was an open call application for Nigerians, both at home and abroad, to apply for the NDSS VEG. She said:

“A rigorous screening process was used to identify key people who are experts and will be able to add value to the strategy. The selected persons have built expertise within their different ecosystems or workgroup, either in building their skills, in skills of developing strategies, or in building ecosystems specifically in the technology and innovation ecosystem.

“The VEG has been grouped into four (4) clusters namely: Digital Literacy Cluster, Digital Capacity Cluster, IT Professional Cluster, and M&E Funding & Partnership Cluster, consisting of the Lead, Deputy Lead, and Members.”

The focus of groups: Explaining further, she said the digital literacy cluster focuses on basics and foundation, while the digital capacity focuses on IT or Non-IT professional skills.

The IT professional cluster focuses on Technology skills such as coding and non-coding skills.

The final cluster which is the M&E Funding & partnership cluster work with all the 3 clusters by monitoring and evaluating the initiatives, policies and incentives within the documents as well as seeks for fund and partnership. Mr Niran Oyekale from Commit Consult Ltd, the leader of the Digital Literacy Cluster, appreciated the DG for changing the narrative of the digital space.