The director-general of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa, has said the federal government is committed to achieving its target of ensuring that 95% of Nigerians are digitally literate by the year 2030. He said this will be achieved through the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS), which is being implemented by different agencies of the government, including the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

As part of the implementation, the NITDA DG said the Agency has been engaging the workforce of various federal public institutions (FPIs) in capacity development programmes to create a digitally formidable federal public service towards the realization of a digital Nigeria.

What the DG is saying

Giving his closing remark at the closing ceremony of a capacity-building programme organized by NITDA for 100 participants from ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs), Military, and Paramilitary agencies, Inuwa said digital literacy and skill is a key pillar of the NDPES strategic document which was launched by Mr. President in 2019. “In order for Nigeria to attain 95% digital literacy by 2030, we need collective effort in ensuring that the NDEPS serves as a guidance and guideline in all our processes at our various workplaces,” he told the participants.

Speaking on NITDA’s effort on the implementation of NDEPS, Inuwa stated that the agency developed its Strategic Roadmap and Action Plan (SRAP) 2021-2024 document in which, Digital Literacy & Skill, Cybersecurity, and Emerging Technologies are part of the seven pillars which it is anchored on.

“Among the pillars are the Digital Literacy & Skill, Cybersecurity and you have been trained in Cybersecurity Essentials. Another pillar is emerging technologies and you have been trained in cloud computing. There are 7 pillars in total and each pillar is key to our journey towards the realisation of the digital economy,” he noted.

While laying emphasis on the Agency’s commitment to implementing and complimenting the efforts of the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy through the development of SRAP, Inuwa said that the agency is focused on building the skills and capacity of people, which is highly essential in digitally transforming the nation.

He added that NITDA has set up Digital Transformation Technical Working Groups (DTTWG) in 200 MDAs in the country to drive digital transformation agenda and add value to their processes for the benefit of all Nigerians.

