The Federal Government has announced plans to connect all schools nationwide to reliable internet services to strengthen digital learning and expand access to modern educational tools.

The disclosure was made in a statement on Wednesday by Folasade Boriowo, Director of Press and Public Relations at the Federal Ministry of Education.

Boriowo said the initiative was discussed at a high-level meeting between the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, and the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani.

What they said

Alausa explained that the initiative follows a directive from President Bola Tinubu to expand digital infrastructure across key sectors, including education. He noted that the plan would harness technology, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), to improve teaching and learning in Nigeria.

“The initiative will develop a coordinated framework to ensure connectivity across all levels of education, from foundational and secondary schools to universities and colleges,” Alausa said.

He added that the programme builds on previous efforts by the Nigerian Research and Education Network (NgREN), which provided broadband access to universities under a World Bank-funded programme. The earlier programme made progress but slowed after funding ended, prompting the current expanded strategy.

Alausa said the federal government plans to deploy about 90,000 kilometres of fibre optic broadband infrastructure and install 3,700 telecommunications towers, particularly in rural and underserved communities, to ensure schools are deliberately connected.

He noted that connectivity is not limited to fibre alone but also involves towers, satellite systems, and other digital infrastructure needed for reliable internet access.

More details

Two technical working groups have been established to drive implementation across tertiary institutions and foundational and secondary schools, while the NgREN governing council will be expanded to include representatives from all education levels to improve coordination.

The minister expressed optimism that the first phase of the initiative would produce visible results within three months, enabling students and teachers to access digital platforms, global knowledge resources, and emerging technologies such as AI.

Alausa said expanded digital infrastructure would also support examination reforms, including a gradual transition to Computer-Based Testing (CBT) for national examinations.

Minister Tijani added that reliable connectivity is critical for technology-driven education. While Nigeria hosts about eight international subsea internet cables, the main challenge lies in distributing that capacity inland through fibre networks to reach schools and communities.

“Most of the internet capacity enters Nigeria through submarine cables landing in Lagos, but without sufficient inland fibre infrastructure, that capacity cannot effectively reach schools and communities across the country,” Tijani said.

What you should know

The Federal Government recently inaugurated Nigeria’s first National Educational Technology (EdTech) Strategy, a framework aimed at scaling digital learning nationwide, strengthening teacher training, and promoting inclusive access, particularly in underserved communities.

In 2025, the government also launched eLearn, a centralised e‑learning platform developed with support from the UK-funded PLANE programme. The platform provides students and teachers from basic to tertiary levels with curriculum-aligned exercises, videos, and learning materials, helping to expand access to quality education across the country.

Most recently, the Inspire Live(s) programme builds on these efforts by streaming real-time, interactive lessons to learners nationwide, ensuring continuity of education and bridging gaps created by teacher shortages or location constraints.