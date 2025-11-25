The Federal Government has launched the nationwide rollout of Inspire Live(s), a real-time online learning initiative designed to give every Nigerian child equal access to quality education.

The announcement was made in a statement by Boriowo Folasade, Director of Press and Public Relations at the Federal Ministry of Education.

The Ministry noted that Inspire Live(s) will stream daily, interactive lessons directly to learners regardless of location or circumstances.

“This transformative initiative targets the persistent shortage of qualified teachers and the need to guarantee uninterrupted learning across the country. By deploying technology to deliver live, interactive lessons directly to learners, Inspire Live(s) democratises access to quality education and ensures that no child is left behind regardless of location or circumstance,” it stated.

Programme details

The Honourable Minister of Education, Chief (Dr.) Maruf Tunji Alausa, confirmed that full implementation has begun and will extend to all classes from Primary 1 to Senior Secondary 3.

At the moment, the Inspire platform is broadcasting classes for JSS 1, JSS 2 and SS 2 from Monday to Friday between 8 a.m. and 2.30 p.m.

All lessons are delivered by certified master teachers on Cisco Webex.

Subjects currently offered

JSS subjects:

Basic Science

Mathematics

English Language

IC

Agricultural Science

Basic Technology

Civic Education

French

Physical Education

Religious Studies

History

Business Studies

SSS subjects:

Biology

Chemistry

Physics

English Language

Mathematics

Economics

Geography

Agricultural Science

Technical Drawing or Catering Craft

Civic Education

Automobile Mechanics

To ensure seamless implementation nationwide, the Ministry said all Commissioners of Education have been asked to nominate a State Focal Officer to coordinate Inspire Live(s) activities. They are also required to share programme details with school principals and confirm that designated schools have ICT facilities and internet access.

According to the Ministry, registration for the programme must be done strictly by school principals through the Inspire support channels.

The Ministry emphasised that Inspire Live(s) is open to all public and private schools across the country. It encouraged schools and education stakeholders seeking guidance or clarification to visit inspire.education.gov.ng or reach the listed desk officers.

What you should know

On November 16, the Federal Government inaugurated Nigeria’s first National Educational Technology (EdTech) Strategy, a major step towards scaling digital learning across the country. The strategy provides a structured framework to regulate digital content, strengthen teacher training, and boost inclusive learning especially in underserved communities.

Last year, the government rolled out eLearn, a centralised e‑learning platform developed in partnership with the UK‑funded PLANE programme. The platform gives students and teachers from basic to tertiary levels access to a rich library of curriculum‑aligned exercises, videos and texts, helping to break down barriers to quality education.