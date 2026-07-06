Tinubu orders FCCPC to probe Meta, Google, X, others over Nigerian media complaints

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) to investigate major global technology companies and generative artificial intelligence (AI) platforms operating in Nigeria over allegations of anti competitive practices and the exploitation of news content belonging to Nigerian media organisations.

The FCCPC disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday by its Director of Corporate Affairs, Ondaje ljagwu.

The directive follows a joint petition submitted to the Presidency by the Nigerian Press Organisation (NPO), an umbrella body comprising the Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN), the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON), and the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP).

The Federal Government’s directive was conveyed to the FCCPC in a letter signed by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris.

What the FCCPC is saying

According the FCCPC, the investigation will focus on major technology companies, including Meta, Alphabet (Google’s parent company), X (formerly Twitter), as well as generative AI platforms operating in Nigeria.

While the Commission did not mention specific AI companies, it alluded to “certain Generative Al platforms”, which may include the like of OpenAI and Anthropic, which operate ChatGPT and Claude AI respectively.

The Commission said the probe follows growing concerns from the Nigerian media industry over the impact of digital platforms on the sustainability of journalism and the commercial viability of news organisations.

According to the petitioners, some of the platforms may be engaging in practices that undermine fair competition while benefiting commercially from news content produced by Nigerian publishers without adequate compensation.

The Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the FCCPC, Tunji Bello, said the Commission would conduct an independent, transparent, and evidence-based investigation.

“We recognise the strategic importance of the media to Nigeria’s democracy and the equally significant role of technology in driving innovation and economic growth. Our responsibility is to objectively determine the facts and ensure that competition within the digital ecosystem remains fair, transparent, and consistent with Nigerian law,” Bello said.

He stressed that the inquiry does not presume wrongdoing by any company.

“This inquiry is not directed at any entity by presumption of wrongdoing. Rather, it is an opportunity to carefully examine the facts, hear from all affected parties, and determine whether any conduct has resulted in anti-competitive outcomes or unfair business practices,” he noted.

Bello added that every party would be accorded a fair opportunity to present relevant information before any conclusions are reached,” he added.

More insights

According to the FCCPC, the investigation will determine whether the alleged conduct violates the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) 2018 or any other applicable law.

The Commission said one of the key issues under investigation is the alleged unauthorised extraction, scraping, ingestion, and commercial use of copyrighted news articles, broadcast materials, and other original journalistic content to develop and train generative AI models.

It will also examine allegations of market dominance, anti-competitive conduct and concerns that global technology companies have failed to provide Nigerian media organisations with fair opportunities to negotiate commercial agreements or receive compensation for the use of their content.

The FCCPC noted that the concerns mirror developments in other jurisdictions. It cited South Africa, where media organisations reached an agreement with Google following an investigation by the South African Competition Commission, resulting in the technology company committing to pay South African news publishers R688 million (about $40 million) annually for between three and five years.

What you should know

The latest investigation comes a year after the FCCPC secured a landmark legal victory against Meta in 2025 over alleged violations of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act, including data privacy breaches.

The Commission had imposed a $220 million fine on the social media giant in 2024 over alleged discriminatory practices against Nigerian data and consumers.

Meta challenged the decision in court. However, Nigeria’s Competition and Consumer Protection Tribunal in April 2025 ruled in favour of the FCCPC, while ordering Meta to pay the fine.

The outcome of the new investigation could shape Nigeria’s regulatory approach to digital platforms and AI companies, particularly as policymakers seek to balance innovation with the sustainability of the country’s media ecosystem.