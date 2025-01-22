President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to restoring peace, development, and a clean environment in Ogoniland.

Speaking during a meeting with Ogoni leaders at the State House in Abuja on Tuesday, the President emphasized the need for reconciliation and unity to address the region’s long-standing challenges.

In his appeal, President Tinubu urged the Ogoni people to set aside historical grievances and work collaboratively for a better future.

“We cannot in any way rewrite history, but we can correct some anomalies of the past going forward. We cannot heal the wounds if we continue to be angry,” a statement signed by Bayo Onanuga Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy quoted Tinubu as saying.

Tinubu directs NSA to coordinate negotiations with Ogoni leaders

To demonstrate his commitment, the President directed the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, to coordinate negotiations aimed at fostering inclusive consultations and mutual understanding. Tinubu also tasked federal ministries, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), and the Rivers State Government to collaborate with the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) to ensure that the region’s issues are addressed comprehensively.

“We must work together with mutual trust. Go back home, do more consultations, and embrace others. We must make this trip worthwhile by bringing peace, development, and a clean environment back to Ogoniland,” the President stated.

President Tinubu reminded the Ogoni delegation of their shared history, referencing their collaboration during the resistance against military dictatorship in Nigeria. He expressed gratitude for the sacrifices made by many in the Ogoni struggle and assured them that their efforts would not be in vain.

“Many of your sons present here were my friends and co-travellers in the streets of Nigeria, Europe, and America. I know what to do in memory of our beloved ones so that their sacrifices will not be in vain,” he said.

Governor Fubara, Ogoni monarch pledge support for Tinubu

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State expressed his gratitude to the President for initiating the dialogue and fostering inclusiveness in addressing Ogoni issues. He pledged to follow through on the President’s directives and ensure timely consultations to facilitate the resumption of oil production in Ogoniland.

“What we are doing here today is to concretise the love and respect we have for the President. He has asked us to go back and continue the consultations with a timeline so that the resumption of oil production in Ogoniland will commence,” Governor Fubara said.

National Security Adviser Mallam Nuhu Ribadu commended the Ogoni people for their willingness to engage in meaningful dialogue. He highlighted the importance of inclusivity and noted that the over 50-member delegation reflected the rich diversity of Ogoni society.

“The presence of this delegation is a testament to the Ogoni people’s readiness to engage constructively in the pursuit of peace, justice, and sustainable development,” Mallam Ribadu remarked.

Speaking on behalf of the Ogoni people, King Festus Babari Bagia Gberesaako XIII, the Gberemene of Gokana Kingdom, expressed the community’s readiness to collaborate with the Federal Government in finding lasting solutions to their challenges.