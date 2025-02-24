The Ogoni leaders have called for justice and equity as a prerequisite for the proposed resumption of oil extraction in the area.

This was disclosed during a town hall meeting between various Ogoni communities and the Ogoni Dialogue Committee in Kpor, the headquarters of Gokana LGA, on Sunday.

The meeting follows recent discussions between President Bola Tinubu and Ogoni leaders regarding the proposed recommencement of oil activities, which had been suspended since 1993 due to unrest in the area.

The initiative is part of the aim to increase the nation’s oil production to over two million barrels per day.

Speaking for the Bera Community in Gokana, Mr Goddy Baadom stressed that the creation of a Bori state must be prioritised as a fundamental condition for the resumption of oil activities.

“The creation of Bori State is a necessity if oil is to be extracted in the Bera community,” he stated.

In the meeting, the other demands include the full implementation of the Ogoni Bill of Rights, the provision of essential infrastructure for Ogoni communities, and a stake in any prospective oil company that would drill oil from Ogoniland.

The Co-Chairman of the Ogoni Dialogue committee, Ignatius Kattey, stated that the meeting aims to gather Ogoni’s perspectives to help the dialogue committee present a unified stance on the planned to resumption of oil operations in the area.

“This meeting has been convened to gather the views of the Ogoni people, which will assist the dialogue committee in presenting a position to the Federal Government regarding its planned oil activities in Ogoniland,” he explained.

Kattey pointed out that the Federal Government had demonstrated a commitment to addressing the demands of the Ogoni people, particularly through the recent establishment of the Federal University of Environment Technology in Ogoniland.

He further highlighted the government’s expedited construction of the Onne section of the East West Road project.

“We are here to ensure that the voices of the Ogoni people in Gokana, and indeed all Ogonis, are clearly heard in the ongoing dialogue with the Federal Government.”

Kattey urged all Gokana communities to submit written memoranda to ensure their demands are incorporated into the final set of demands to the government.

The King of the Gokana Kingdom, Festus Bagia, described the dialogue process as a significant milestone in the Ogoni people’s pursuit of justice and equity.