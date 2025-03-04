President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Shamsedeen Babatunde Ogunjimi as the new Accountant General of the Federation (AGF).

His appointment, approved on Tuesday, takes effect from March 7, 2025, the same day the incumbent Oluwatoyin Madehin is set to retire.

This announcement was made in a statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy, confirming Ogunjimi’s selection as part of the administration’s commitment to excellence, transparency, and merit in public service appointments.

According to the presidency’s statement, Ogunjimi’s appointment follows a competitive, multi-stage selection process conducted by a designated committee. The process, which involved Directors of Accounts from across the Federal Civil Service, comprised the following stages:

Written Assessment

ICT Proficiency Test

Oral Interviews

After successfully passing all three stages, Ogunjimi was recommended for the role, reinforcing President Tinubu’s vision of promoting competence and efficiency in governance.

Professional Background and Qualifications

Ogunjimi, 57, is a seasoned financial expert with over three decades of experience in public financial management, accounting, and taxation. He holds:

Bachelor of Science in Accountancy – University of Nigeria, Nsukka (1990)

Master’s in Accounting and Finance – University of Lagos

Additionally, he is a Fellow of:

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN)

The Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN)

Tinubu’s Vision for the New AGF

President Tinubu has expressed confidence in Ogunjimi’s ability to uphold accountability, transparency, and fiscal discipline in the management of Nigeria’s public funds. He urged him to approach his new role with integrity, professionalism, and dedication to national service.

The appointment is seen as part of a broader effort by the Tinubu administration to strengthen financial governance, enhance efficiency in public financial management, and ensure prudent use of government resources.

Ogunjimi was initially appointed in acting capacity three months ago by President Tinubu following the pre-retirement leave of the incumbent AGF, Dr. (Mrs.) Oluwatoyin Sakirat Madein.

What This Means for Nigeria’s Financial System

As Accountant General, Ogunjimi will be responsible for overseeing government accounts, managing public finances, and ensuring fiscal discipline across all ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs). His leadership is expected to play a critical role in:

Enhancing revenue generation and accountability

Implementing modern financial reporting standards

Strengthening fiscal transparency and anti-corruption measures

Ensuring timely disbursement and monitoring of government expenditures

With his strong background in accounting and taxation, stakeholders anticipate reforms that will enhance Nigeria’s financial management framework and improve trust in public financial administration.