The Centre National d’Etudes Spatiales (CNES), a French agency, is offering 100 funded Ph.D. positions for 2025, providing opportunities for students to conduct research in various fields, including natural sciences, applied sciences, formal sciences, humanities, and social sciences.

The grants, co-funded by CNES and its research partners, offer financial support and access to credible research resources.

According to DAAD Scholarship, each year, CNES funds Ph.D. students to work on preselected research projects in collaboration with top universities and research institutions.

These projects, as stated, are co-funded by CNES along with a public or private partner, ensuring a strong research foundation and financial backing for scholars.

Applicants must select from a list of available Ph.D. projects on the CNES recruitment portal. Submissions for non-listed projects will not be considered.

Successful candidates will engage in research within their chosen field, benefiting from the expertise and resources of CNES and its partners. The opportunity also allows for collaboration across various disciplines, further strengthening international research networks.

Eligibility criteria for applicants

To be eligible for the CNES Ph.D. Grants, applicants must meet several requirements.

They must hold a Master 2 degree or an equivalent diploma before the start of their Ph.D. contract.

Master 2 refers to the second year of a Master’s degree program in some European education systems, particularly in France. It follows the first year (Master 1) and is generally the final year of the Master’s program. Completing Master 2 usually requires the submission of a thesis or project and the fulfillment of specific academic requirements. After completing Master 2, students are awarded a Master’s degree.

Applicants are required to apply only for projects listed on the CNES recruitment portal.

In addition to academic qualifications,

Candidates must demonstrate academic excellence, as part of the selection process.

Language proficiency is another important consideration: applicants for projects listed in French must have a good command of the French language, while for English-listed projects, knowledge of French is encouraged but not mandatory.

CNES promotes equal opportunity, meaning individuals of any nationality can apply.

Application process and deadline

The application process for the CNES Ph.D. Grants involve selecting a listed project and submitting an application through the CNES recruitment portal.

The last date for applications is March 14th, 2025, and applicants will be informed of the selection results by early June 2025.

The CNES Ph.D. Grants, according to reports, are highly competitive, offering funding and opportunities for experience building research in space-related fields and beyond.

Candidates who meet the eligibility requirements and wish to participate in this prestigious program are encouraged to apply before the deadline.

For more details and to apply, candidates can visit the CNES recruitment portal.