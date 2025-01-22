The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has sealed a warehouse in Kaduna for stocking expired food and cosmetic products worth over N75 million.

The agency shared this development on its official X handle on Tuesday, revealing that the warehouse is located at PP2A Bayajidda Street by Kano Road, New Ogbomosho Road.

NAFDAC explained that the action followed a tip-off from a concerned citizen, prompting an enforcement operation by the agency officials.

“During the raid, workers were caught repackaging expired biscuits into sacks and other expired items, including dairy milk, vegetable oil, soft drinks, and detergents, were also discovered,” the agency reveals.

Managing director arrested

NAFDAC disclosed that the warehouse’s managing director has been arrested for interrogation.

However, the agency emphasized that strict regulatory sanctions would be imposed upon the conclusion of the investigation as a deterrent to others involved in similar illegal activities.

The agency urged the public to stay vigilant and report suspicious products or activities to the nearest NAFDAC office.

More Insight

The agency has recently shut down a pharmacy on Onitsha Crescent, Area 11 – Garki, Abuja, for selling expired and unregistered drugs.

During the raid, the team discovered expired products valued at over seven million naira, including “H-Pylori” test kits, which pose serious risks to public health.

The pharmacy’s Managing Director and Superintendent Pharmacist were arrested for questioning as part of the investigation.

However, since November 26, 2024, the agency has designed guidelines for handling and disposal of unwholesome medicines and NAFDAC regulated products (food, medicines, medical devices, cosmetics) in Nigeria.

It emphasized that no regulated product should be manufactured, imported, exported, sold, or used in Nigeria unless registered under NAFDAC regulations.

Products are considered unwholesome if they are expired, improperly sealed, damaged, improperly stored, incorrectly labeled, counterfeit, substandard, prohibited, or unauthorized. At the facility level, proper management includes maintaining an inventory book for unwholesome products.

Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), had earlier stated that the institutionalization of best practices, safety and quality of regulated products, and monitoring of the supply chain are among the strategic pillars that would help NAFDAC fulfill its mandate to ensure the safety, efficacy, and quality of food, drugs, and other regulated products in Nigeria.