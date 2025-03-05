President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mr. Temitola Adekunle-Johnson as Special Adviser to the President on Job Creation & Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), and Mrs. Uju Anwuka as Senior Special Assistant to the President on Public Health.

Both appointments are within the Office of the Vice President.

The announcement was made in a statement signed by Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Communications (Office of The Vice President), on Wednesday.

The appointments are in continuation of efforts to actualise the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Tinubu administration, especially in the respective sectors, the statement noted.

Prior to his elevation, Mr. Adekunle-Johnson served as Senior Special Assistant to the President on Job Creation & MSMEs.

In this role, he played a key role in advancing the government’s initiatives, including the Expanded National MSME Clinics and the Shared Facility Initiative, which have significantly supported small businesses and entrepreneurs in Nigeria.

According to the statement “As Senior Special Assistant, Mr Adekunle-Johnson has diligently driven some of the administration’s policies and programmes in areas of job creation and development in the micro, small and medium enterprises space in Nigeria.”

Previous roles

Mrs. Uju Anwuka, who previously served as Special Assistant to the President on Public Health, has led key interventions in tackling malnutrition and improving healthcare for vulnerable populations.

“Mrs Onwuka, on the other hand, has industriously anchored the administration’s vision in combating malnutrition and hunger, especially in vulnerable communities across the country,” the statement noted.

Under her leadership, the administration recently launched the Nutrition 774 Initiative, a program designed to combat malnutrition across Nigeria’s 774 local government areas.

Immediate Implementation of Appointments

Their latest appointments as Special Adviser and Senior Special Assistant, respectively, take effect immediately.

President Tinubu’s decision reflects his administration’s commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s job creation efforts and improving public health systems. The move is expected to bring enhanced focus and impact to both portfolios, given the critical role they play in national economic and social development.

These appointments are also seen as a recognition of their past contributions and a strategic step to ensure continuity in key policy implementations within the Office of the Vice President.

Both officials will operate from the Vice President’s office in the discharge of their duties in the administration.