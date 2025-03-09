The Federal Government has announced the adoption of Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED) in Ijagun, Ogun State, as a Federal University.

This was disclosed in a press statement by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy.

According to the statement, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approved the adoption on Friday, thanking the Ogun State Government for inviting the Federal Government to take over the institution.

“The Federal Government has adopted the Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED) in Ijagun, Ogun State as a Federal University. Established by the Ogun State Government in 2005, TASUED holds the distinguished position as Nigeria’s first specialised university of education,” the statement read.

Tinubu stated that the initiative honors Chief Obafemi Awolowo for pioneering free education in Western Nigeria and Dr. Tai Solarin for his dedication to education and leadership at Mayflower School.

“It is an opportunity for the Federal Government to honour Chief Obafemi Awolowo, who began the revolutionary free education programme in Western Nigeria and Dr Tai Solarin, who spent most of his life educating our children and impacting patriotic and leadership lessons in them at Mayflower School in Ikenne.

It is also in honour of the Awujale of Ijebuland, who played a critical role in preventing the university’s closure in 2012, just seven years after its establishment”, President Tinubu said.

TASUED’s Background

Established by the Ogun State Government in 2005, TASUED is Nigeria’s first specialised university of education. Named after Dr Tai Solarin, a renowned activist and founder of Mayflower School in Ikenne, the institution boasts strong infrastructure and academic programmes, requiring minimal federal investment for its transition.

With TASUED’s new status, it becomes the first federally owned tertiary institution in Ogun East senatorial district.

President Tinubu emphasised that the transition of TASUED into a Federal University of Education aligns with the government’s broader strategy to enhance teacher education and improve the quality of instruction at all educational levels.

With this development, TASUED joins Alvan Ikoku Federal University of Education in Owerri and Adeyemi Federal University of Education in Ondo as the country’s three federally owned universities of education.

What You Should Know

In recent months, the Federal Government has taken steps to establish and adopt several institutions, ensuring the development of specialized academic programs across various fields.

One of the first universities adopted under Tinubu’s administration was the Federal University of Applied Sciences in Kachia, Kaduna State. Originally known as Nok University, a privately owned institution, the school was forfeited to the Federal Government following a Federal High Court ruling. The university now serves as a center for applied sciences, focusing on technological innovation and economic growth.

Last month President Tinubu approved the establishment of the Federal University of Technology and Environmental Sciences in Iyin Ekiti, Ekiti State to produce graduates skilled in engineering, digital innovation, and applied sciences.

Also, the President also signed the bill establishing the Federal University of Agriculture and Development Studies in Iragbiji, Osun State to drive research and innovation in agricultural education, playing a key role in improving food security and sustainable farming practices.

Another major development in February 2025 was the approval of the Federal University of Environment and Technology in Ogoni, Rivers State. This university was established to address the long-standing environmental degradation caused by extensive oil exploration in the Niger Delta. The university is set to become a hub for environmental studies, clean energy solutions, and sustainability research.