JAMB plans UTME centre in Canada for Nigerians from 2027

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) is working towards establishing a Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) centre in Ottawa, Canada, expected to commence operations in 2027.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) is working towards establishing a Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) centre in Ottawa, Canada, expected to commence operations in 2027.

JAMB disclosed the plan in a statement published on its X account on Monday, following a visit by its Registrar, Prof. Segun Aina, to the Nigerian High Commission in Ottawa, where he discussed the plan.

The proposed centre will provide eligible Nigerians in Canada and other parts of North America with easier access to the UTME, especially for those with the desire to study in tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

Ottawa centre to reduce barriers for diaspora candidates

According to JAMB, the proposed centre will make it easier for Nigerians in the diaspora to sit for the UTME without travelling to Nigeria solely for the examination.

“The centre will provide eligible Nigerians in Canada and other parts of North America with easier access to the UTME, particularly those seeking to pursue tertiary education in Nigeria,” the board said in the statement.

“The proposed centre will make it easier for Nigerians in the diaspora to sit for the UTME without travelling to Nigeria solely for the examination,” the board added.

The board said the initiative would strengthen the connection between Nigerians abroad and the Nigerian education system.

Explaining the purpose of the proposed centre, JAMB said it would make the examination more accessible to Nigerians across North America.

JAMB seeks wider access to Nigerian tertiary education

JAMB said the initiative would create greater opportunities to showcase Nigerian tertiary education internationally while opening more pathways for Nigerians in the diaspora to access tertiary education in Nigeria.

“The initiative reflects JAMB’s commitment to making the UTME more accessible, inclusive and globally connected, while opening more pathways for Nigerians in the diaspora to access tertiary education in Nigeria,” the board said.

It described the initiative under its J-CARE framework around “More access. More opportunities. A stronger connection to home.”

JAMB’s growing reach beyond Nigeria

The proposed Ottawa centre comes as JAMB continues to expand access to the UTME and accommodate candidates beyond its traditional examination locations.

In March, Nairametrics reported that 2,243,816 candidates registered for the 2026 UTME, including candidates from several foreign countries. Côte d’Ivoire recorded the highest number of foreign registrations at 32, followed by Equatorial Guinea with 16 and the UK with 12.

In February, JAMB said it had expanded its approved examination infrastructure to 1,000 centres nationwide for the 2026 UTME, up from fewer than 800 in 2025, to improve access and ease logistics for candidates.

Nairametrics also reported in May 2025 that JAMB’s foreign examination was scheduled to take place in nine countries across Europe, the Middle East and parts of Africa.