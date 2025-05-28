The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has disassociated itself from misleading messages asking candidates to reprint slips for a resit examination.

In a statement issued by the Public Communication Advisor of JAMB, Fabian Benjamin, the board described the messages as fraudulent and aimed at deceiving unsuspecting candidates.

According to the board, the fake messages are being circulated through a spoofed version of its official 66019 shortcode.

“The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) wishes to draw the public’s attention to misleading messages circulating via a spoofed version of its 66019 shortcode.

“We categorically state that these messages are not from JAMB. There are currently no scheduled examinations, and candidates who have successfully completed the resit examination and received their results need not be concerned. Such messages are fraudulent and intended to sow confusion,” the statement read.

No ongoing resit exam

JAMB clarified that there is no ongoing or planned resit examination and that the public should ignore such directives.

“There are currently no scheduled examinations,” the board reiterated, urging the public not to fall for the false claims.

The board explained that the only examination currently being prepared is the foreign exam, which will be conducted in nine countries across Europe, the Middle East, and certain African countries.

The board added that a mop-up exam will be held in 2025 for candidates who missed the earlier sessions due to biometric issues or those granted waivers.

“Additionally, there will be a mop-up examination for candidates who missed the main and resit examinations and have been granted waivers only for 2025 to participate in the usual mop-up for those who experienced biometric failures,” they said.

Public advisory

JAMB called on candidates and stakeholders to disregard the fake messages and wait for official communication regarding any future examination schedules.

“We urge the public to disregard these deceptive messages. Those qualified for the mop-up examination, as specified, will be duly notified once preparations are finalised.”

What you should know

The 2025 UTME resit was initiated by JAMB following significant technical glitches that compromised the integrity of the initial examination sessions. The board identified that 379,997 candidates across 157 centres, primarily in Lagos and the South-East zones, were affected by these technical glitches.

To address the issues and ensure fairness, JAMB rescheduled the UTME for the affected candidates. The resit examinations were conducted between May 16 and May 19, 2025.

The board released the results of the resit examination on May 25, 2025. Out of the 336,845 candidates who were rescheduled for the resit, 21,082 were absent.