The Federal Government has added 150,000 trainees to the second cohort of its Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programme after 87,701 beneficiaries completed training under the first cohort.

The Federal Government has added 150,000 trainees to the second cohort of its Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programme after 87,701 beneficiaries completed training under the first cohort.

The Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, disclosed this on Wednesday at the graduation ceremony of the first cohort and the presentation of starter kits to beneficiaries in Abuja.

Alausa said the 150,000 trainees were selected from nearly 1.5 million applications received for the second cohort and would undergo training at 82 accredited centres across the country.

FG targets employment and entrepreneurship through vocational training

According to the minister, the initiative is designed to bridge the gap between skills acquisition and economic opportunities by providing beneficiaries with relevant training and equipment to establish businesses or secure employment.

He said Nigeria’s development depended on building a skilled workforce capable of meeting the demands of industries and society, particularly in technical and vocational fields.

Alausa noted that graduates of the first cohort had received training in various trades, including welding and fabrication, electrical installation, automobile mechanics, solar photovoltaic installation and fashion designing.

He added that competency-based assessments and certification were ongoing to ensure beneficiaries obtained nationally recognised skills qualifications.

The minister described the distribution of starter kits as a critical component of the programme, noting that access to the necessary equipment would help graduates convert their acquired skills into productive economic activities.

He explained that beneficiaries in trades without designated starter kits, including livestock, agricultural technology and animal husbandry, would receive equivalent financial support.

“The lasting value of this initiative will be measured by what happens after training; graduates securing work, establishing businesses, improving their earnings and creating opportunities for others,” he said.

Programme designed to align vocational training with industry needs

Earlier, the Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Ahmad, described the graduation as a significant milestone in the Federal Government’s efforts to reposition technical and vocational education in Nigeria.

Ahmad said the programme had demonstrated the government’s capacity to provide practical training, stipends and starter kits to empower young Nigerians.

She recalled that the initiative had initially faced doubts over the government’s ability to pay trainees’ stipends, remunerate service providers and provide starter kits.

However, she said the programme had since become a reality, adding that its structure was designed to align vocational training with industry requirements through accredited centres and relevant curricula.

Also speaking, Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Basic Education, Hon. Mark Useni, described technical and vocational education as fundamental to Nigeria’s technological advancement.

Background to the TVET programme

The Federal Government officially launched its nationwide TVET programme in March 2025, calling on vocational training centres, Vocational Enterprise Institutions and mastercraft persons to register for accreditation to receive government funding for training candidates.

In June 2025, the Ministry of Education disclosed that the programme had attracted more than 90,000 applications within a week of its registration portal opening. The initiative was designed to equip Nigerians with market-relevant skills for employment and self-reliance.

By December 2025, the Federal Government had released N4.7 billion as the first tranche of payments to trainees and accredited centres. At the time, more than 42,000 fully registered students had received monthly stipends of N22,500, while over 600 independent training centres had been paid for their services.