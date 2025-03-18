The Federal Ministry of Education has launched a nationwide Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) program and called for the registration of vocational centres to enhance industry-relevant skill development in Nigeria.

The announcement was made in a press statement by Boriowo Folasade, Director, Press & Public Relations, Ministry of Education.

As part of the initiative, the Ministry, through the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), has called on Skill Training Centres (STCs), Vocational Enterprise Institutions (VEIs), and Mastercraft Persons (MCPs) to register for accreditation, which will enable them to access government funding for training candidates.

“As part of its commitment to strengthening Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in Nigeria, the Federal Ministry of Education is rolling out a nationwide TVET Program to equip Nigerians with industry-relevant skills.

In line with this initiative, the Ministry, through the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), is calling on Skill Training Centres (STCs), Vocational Enterprise Institutions (VEIs), and Mastercraft Persons (MCPs) to register for accreditation.

Accreditation will enable them to receive government funding to train candidates under the TVET Program,” they stated.

Accreditation requirements

According to the Ministry, accreditation will enable training centres to receive government funding for skill development under the TVET Program.

To ensure standardization, the Ministry has set mandatory requirements for registration and accreditation.

Vocational Enterprise Institutions (VEIs): Institutions must be registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and adopt National Skills Qualification (NSQ)-Based Curricula.

Each trade program must have at least one qualified instructor per trade, maintaining a 1:40 instructor-to-student ratio.

Additionally, each trade must have a Quality Assurance Assessor (QAA) and an Internal Quality Assurance Manager (IQAM) or engage part-time personnel if unavailable.

Skill Training Centres (STCs): Centres must also be CAC-registered and implement NSQ-based curricula. Every program requires a qualified instructor or a senior artisan with at least NSQ Level 3 certification.

Centres must have at least one QAA and one certified IQAM or engage part-time personnel where necessary.

Mastercraft Persons (MCPs): Individuals seeking accreditation must possess either CAC registration or a National Identification Number (NIN) and adopt NSQ-Based Curricula.

They must have at least one qualified instructor or experienced artisan with NSQ Level 3 certification.

The training environment must include workshops and restrooms, along with records of past training programs and certifications awarded.

Interested applicants are required to apply via the NBTE Digital Portal

What you should know

Nigeria is grappling with significant youth unemployment challenges, exacerbated by a disconnect between educational outcomes and labor market requirements. Nairametrics reported that 14.4% of Nigerian youths aged 15 to 24 were neither attending school, employed, nor participating in any form of training.

To address this issue, the Federal Government has launched several initiatives aimed at equipping young people with industry-relevant skills, thereby enhancing their employability and fostering economic growth, such as the Three Million Technical Talent (3MTT) program, NEXTGEN RESCO Programme, etc.

Recognizing the need to align education with industry demands, Nigeria updated its basic education curriculum in January 2025 to include 15 new trades aimed at enhancing student employability.

These strategic shifts aim to make Nigerian youth more globally competitive and address the skills gaps.